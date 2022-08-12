ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $385K to $1.6M

By Alexis Clinton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4RUk_0hEUIYrO00

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group , creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week:

  • 9029 J M Keynes Drive : $215,000
  • Neighborhood: University
  • Realtor: Donika Ponder at The Redbud Group
  • Features: Waterfront view, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.
  • Specs: 2 bed,  2 bath,  915 square feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKtwy_0hEUIYrO00

A sleek design with a few modern touches are two common themes seen in these hot homes.

This week’s round-up of homes and townhouses has subtle modern finishes and fixtures that compliment a minimal design.

1541 Briar Creek Rd Unit A—$385,000

Why we love it: The sleek kitchen design of this craftsman townhome helps open up the space.

  • Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park
  • Realtor: Perry Wiese • Realty ONE Group Select
  • Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,042 square feet
  • Notable features: sleek kitchen, vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops, fireplace, spacious living room, sliding barn door, modern bathroom design and fenced-in back patio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9Sn5_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSLDH_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q672I_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Ql5k_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fldb_0hEUIYrO00

Photos: Courtesy of Perry Wiese

4908 Raymond Pl—$425,000

Why we love it: Both the bathroom and kitchen share a renovated modern design that helps create a timeless look for this ranch-style home.

  • Neighborhood: Oakhurst
  • Realtor: Bonnie Stroup • Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc
  • Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,205 square feet
  • Notable features: hardwood floors, sleek white cabinetry, tile backsplash, open kitchen layout, quartz countertops, fenced-in backyard and fire pit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FyY5C_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITnB1_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jmnfd_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLbzH_0hEUIYrO00

Photos: Courtesy of Bonnie Stroup

161 S Bruns Ave—$541,000

Why we love it: There are multiple outdoor spaces to relax with a rooftop, patio and deck.

  • Neighborhood: Seversville
  • Realtor: Bobby Sisk • Nestlewood Realty, LLC
  • Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,639 square feet
  • Notable features: quartz countertops, open kitchen layout, tile backsplash, walk-in closet, front balcony, back patio, roof deck, artificial turf and shade sail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q36Rd_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J62Wk_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWmYp_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQV9p_0hEUIYrO00

Photo: Courtesy of Bobby Sisk

3033 Park Rd—$699,000

Why we love it: The wooden beams accentuate the high ceilings upon entry that ultimately flows throughout the open kitchen layout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzPmX_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OkHhi_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEWNc_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrXXT_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJ1tN_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LghHy_0hEUIYrO00

Photos: Courtesy of Garrett Kachellek

2232 Olde Chantilly Ct—$845,000

Why we love it: The large screened-in back porch features vaulted ceilings that allow you to overlook the backyard and creates another space to gather with friends and family.

  • Neighborhood: Chantilly
  • Realtor: Siobhan Koch • Genevieve Williams Real Estate LLC
  • Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths, 2,227 square feet
  • Notable features: shaded front porch, hardwood floors, glass cabinets, fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closet, marble bathroom countertop, large screen-in back porch, deck and fenced-in backyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdwmG_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MF6B_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cqm9W_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgASI_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nsalo_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtS7r_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLSZ5_0hEUIYrO00

Photos: Courtesy of Siobhan Koch

1677 Sterling Rd—$1,695,000

Why we love it: The consistent arches woven throughout many spaces in the homes are a subtle touch that thread the entire design together.

  • Neighborhood: Myers Park
  • Realtor: Shelly Rydell • Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc
  • Specs: 5 beds, 4.5 baths, 3,746 square feet
  • Notable features: Arch walkways, built-in shelving, bay window, modern light fixtures, wet bar, fireplace, spacious bedrooms, large walk-in closet, outdoor fireplace, shaded back porch and detached garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niLTr_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNJc7_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6C1B_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6jW9_0hEUIYrO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aXiv_0hEUIYrO00

Photos: Courtesy of Shelly Rydell

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship has no influence on editorial content.

The post Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $385K to $1.6M appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Related
Axios Charlotte

5 ways Charlotte is rewriting development rules, besides single-family zoning

Charlotte City Council is slated to vote on a nearly 700-page rewrite of the rules that guide development in our fast-growing city, but most of the attention has focused on one controversial aspect: allowing duplexes and triplexes by-right in single-family areas. Yes, but: If approved, the document, known as the Unified Development Ordinance, would regulate […] The post 5 ways Charlotte is rewriting development rules, besides single-family zoning appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

New light rail stop in South End planned to stop illegal crossings

Charlotte Area Transit System is planning a multimillion-dollar light rail station in South End to stop people from dangerously cutting across the tracks. The problem area is roughly between Publix and Sycamore Brewing. CATS leaders point out there is no crossing in this span for seven blocks, while other South End stops are just one […] The post New light rail stop in South End planned to stop illegal crossings appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 7 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $350K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 13020 Asheford Woods Lane: $425,000 Neighborhood: Steel Creek Realtor: Rudi-An Rodriquez at The Redbud Group Features: Hardwood floors, quiet neighborhood, two car garage. Specs:  4 bed,  3 bath,  2,330 square feet Each home has […] The post Hot homes: 7 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $350K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

No one bid on the EpiCentre, except its lender

The much-anticipated, twice-delayed EpiCentre auction reached an anticlimactic ending Tuesday. The auctioneer was met by silence — followed by a “going once, twice” — before the property was sold to the lender for $95 million. Unless an upset bid happens over the next 10 days, which is uncommon for commercial real estate, the EpiCentre will […] The post No one bid on the EpiCentre, except its lender appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

David Tepper’s real estate company offers more than $82M to payout creditors and contractors

Creditor payouts mark the latest chapter in the David Tepper-Rock Hill debacle. Driving the news: GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC, David Tepper’s real estate holdings arm, filed a plan of reorganization in Delaware bankruptcy court this week that will provide more than $82 million to creditors. DT Sports Holdings, LLC, another Tepper arm, will provide […] The post David Tepper’s real estate company offers more than $82M to payout creditors and contractors appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Axios Charlotte

Popular Belmont brunch spot Honeycomb Cafe offers $20 mimosa pitchers

Honeycomb Cafe is a brunch restaurant in the town of Belmont that opened at the beginning of the year and is always packed on weekends. Why it matters: It’s a locally owned restaurant with locally sourced goods from North Carolina farms and butchers. Plus, they have a community garden behind the restaurant. And, as its […] The post Popular Belmont brunch spot Honeycomb Cafe offers $20 mimosa pitchers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
BELMONT, NC
Axios Charlotte

New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte

A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called  Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it matters: There’s a shortage of veterinarians nationwide, and area animal hospitals […] The post New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Calling all breweries: Charlotte Craft Beer Week is back

Charlotte Craft Beer Week is back for its 10th year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year, it’ll be bigger and better than in years past, according to organizers Rachael Hudson of Pilot Brewing and Gavin Toth of Divine Barrel.  Celebrated during NC Beer Month, from October 21-30, CCBW will be filled […] The post Calling all breweries: Charlotte Craft Beer Week is back appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 21 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend including a skating pop-up and drag brunches

Proudly presented by The Circle K Monster Truck Bash on August 20 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Expect metal-mashing with 2,000-horsepower monster trucks. Kids get in for just $11. FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 86. Mostly Sunny. 6% chance of rain. “10 Years, Still Here” – Celebrating a Decade of Dogs at Lucky Dog […] The post Weekender: 21 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend including a skating pop-up and drag brunches appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Retail roundup: Summertime store openings and announcements in Charlotte

It’s been a busy last few months for Charlotte retail. Several locally owned boutiques and national chains alike have either opened up or have announced plans to open in the area, whether it’s at malls or standalone locations. We’ve rounded up the latest openings and announcements in and around Charlotte as part of our (semi) […] The post Retail roundup: Summertime store openings and announcements in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15

Optimist Hall will start charging for parking on Aug. 15. What’s happening: Parking remains free for the first hour and a half at the popular food hall just north of Uptown. After that, a visit will cost you $5 for an hour and a half to three hours and $18 for anything over three hours. What they’re […] The post Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The roads are crumbling in this east Charlotte neighborhood. Who will fix them?

About 10 miles east of the dirt moving at Eastland, and even farther from the construction sites filling Plaza Midwood, residents in the Rocky Ridge community in far east Charlotte are watching the development boom spread their way. But inside Rocky Ridge, the streets are crumbling. What’s happening: The neighborhood just outside the Charlotte city limits has what […] The post The roads are crumbling in this east Charlotte neighborhood. Who will fix them? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Arrival lays off dozens in Charlotte amid company-wide restructuring

British electric vehicle maker Arrival laid off 35 employees in Charlotte across all departments as the company undergoes cost-saving restructuring. What’s happening: In an earnings call Thursday morning, Arrival executives confirmed the company is delaying the start of its EV van production in Charlotte to 2023. The original plan was to open a microfactory in […] The post Arrival lays off dozens in Charlotte amid company-wide restructuring appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

$30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte

Inflation has hit everything, including the wedding industry, and those costs are getting passed onto future brides and grooms. “Every little thing has gone up,” Jackie Fogartie of Jackie Fogartie Events tells me. She says a $30,000 wedding budget in Charlotte simply won’t get you all the bells and whistles, or even close to it. […] The post $30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 17 things to do in Charlotte this week

  Monday, August 15 Habitual Yoga Freedom Park | 6:30pm-7:30pm | Free but donations are encouraged | Details  Why you should go: The intention of this class is to create a space where people can come together as a community, move their bodies, expand their minds, deepen their breath, and re-connect with themselves and those […] The post Weekday Planner: 17 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekday planner: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte including concerts and Panthers Fan Fest

MONDAY, AUGUST 8 Mobile Photography SkillPop Online | 7-8:30pm | $24 | Details  Why you should go: Content creator and photographer Chris Rodarte (@rodartes.corner) will help you step up your mobile photography game. He’ll cover some of the fundamental techniques like composition, lighting and editing. TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 Guided Meditation Series Selenite Beauty | Second Tuesdays; […] The post Weekday planner: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte including concerts and Panthers Fan Fest appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices

Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta and Charlotte rates are relatively close in price point, according […] The post Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. South End Exchange If you’re looking for high-end furniture at a […] The post 5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

ICYMI: More toll lanes proposed for I-77

Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is eyeing more toll lanes on I-77, this time between Brookshire Freeway and the South Carolina line. The Technical Coordinating Committee, made up of transportation department representatives, is expected to report back to the board in September. What’s happening: A private developer approached the N.C. Department of Transportation in February […] The post ICYMI: More toll lanes proposed for I-77 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home

This content was produced in partnership with California Closets.  The Patels always knew that part of their 1964 ranch home’s transformation would include adding a fourth bedroom. But during the pandemic, they realized the extra room would have to be multifunctional to support working from home. The solution: They called on the pros at California Closets […] The post See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
