Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $385K to $1.6M

9029 J M Keynes Drive : $215,000

Neighborhood: University

Realtor: Donika Ponder at The Redbud Group

Features: Waterfront view, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.

Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath, 915 square feet

A sleek design with a few modern touches are two common themes seen in these hot homes.

This week’s round-up of homes and townhouses has subtle modern finishes and fixtures that compliment a minimal design.

Why we love it: The sleek kitchen design of this craftsman townhome helps open up the space.

Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park

Realtor: Perry Wiese • Realty ONE Group Select

Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,042 square feet

2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,042 square feet Notable features: sleek kitchen, vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops, fireplace, spacious living room, sliding barn door, modern bathroom design and fenced-in back patio.

Why we love it: Both the bathroom and kitchen share a renovated modern design that helps create a timeless look for this ranch-style home.

Neighborhood: Oakhurst

Realtor: Bonnie Stroup • Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc

Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,205 square feet

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,205 square feet Notable features: hardwood floors, sleek white cabinetry, tile backsplash, open kitchen layout, quartz countertops, fenced-in backyard and fire pit.

Why we love it: There are multiple outdoor spaces to relax with a rooftop, patio and deck.

Neighborhood: Seversville

Realtor: Bobby Sisk • Nestlewood Realty, LLC

Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,639 square feet

2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,639 square feet Notable features: quartz countertops, open kitchen layout, tile backsplash, walk-in closet, front balcony, back patio, roof deck, artificial turf and shade sail.

Why we love it: The wooden beams accentuate the high ceilings upon entry that ultimately flows throughout the open kitchen layout.

Neighborhood: Freedom Park

Realtor: Garrett Kachellek and Jan Kachellek • Allen Tate SouthPark

Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,021 square feet

4 beds, 2 baths, 2,021 square feet Notable features: porch, ceiling wood beams, fireplace, quartz countertops, copper hood, dual vanities, walk-in closet and oversized deck.

Why we love it: The large screened-in back porch features vaulted ceilings that allow you to overlook the backyard and creates another space to gather with friends and family.

Neighborhood: Chantilly

Realtor: Siobhan Koch • Genevieve Williams Real Estate LLC

Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths, 2,227 square feet

5 beds, 3 baths, 2,227 square feet Notable features: shaded front porch, hardwood floors, glass cabinets, fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closet, marble bathroom countertop, large screen-in back porch, deck and fenced-in backyard.

Why we love it: The consistent arches woven throughout many spaces in the homes are a subtle touch that thread the entire design together.

Neighborhood: Myers Park

Realtor: Shelly Rydell • Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc

Specs: 5 beds, 4.5 baths, 3,746 square feet

5 beds, 4.5 baths, 3,746 square feet Notable features: Arch walkways, built-in shelving, bay window, modern light fixtures, wet bar, fireplace, spacious bedrooms, large walk-in closet, outdoor fireplace, shaded back porch and detached garage.

