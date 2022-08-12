ICYMI: More toll lanes proposed for I-77

Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is eyeing more toll lanes on I-77, this time between Brookshire Freeway and the South Carolina line.

The Technical Coordinating Committee, made up of transportation department representatives, is expected to report back to the board in September.

What’s happening: A private developer approached the N.C. Department of Transportation in February about constructing south express lanes on a 9.4-mile stretch.

At the request of CRTPO members concerned about transparency, Cintra recently revealed it submitted the unsolicited proposal.

Flashback: Cintra was behind the hotly contended toll lanes on I-77 from I-277 to Mooresville, which opened in 2019 after multiple years of construction headaches.

Details: This new proposal would add two fast express lanes each way on the southern portion of the interstate.

Plans include upgrades to the six existing “general purpose lanes” — otherwise thought of as the “free” lanes.

Bus rapid transit could use the express lanes without charges, according to Cintra’s proposal.

By the numbers: As fiscally constrained as it is, NCDOT could benefit from leveraging private dollars for the estimated $2.3-billion project.

Cintra estimates NCDOT would save more than $58 million per year by turning the maintenance of the segment over to the company for five decades, while taking home a $211-million concession payment.

What’s next: If the CRTPO board supports the project, NCDOT will evaluate the unsolicited proposal itself.

Although Cintra initiated the concept, the state transportation department would still seek out bids for the project in a “transparent process,” according to an NCDOT spokesperson.

Cintra estimates it could start design and construction by mid-2024 and open by July 2029.

