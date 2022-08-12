Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases "Shocking Developments"
Dragon Ball Super's next manga chapter is almost here, and artist Toyotaro is teasing that it will include some "shocking developments." Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 arrives on Friday, August 19th. The new chapter will serve as an epilogue to the long-running "Granolah the Survivor" story arc, which has been nothing less than a major game-changer for the entire Dragon Ball series. However, as promo interviews and preview pages are now teasing, the Granolah Arc may not be as finished as we thought!
‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Review: It Isn’t Over 9,000, But It Is Solid Fan Service
Click here to read the full article. There’s a good chance you know more about “Dragon Ball” than you think you do. Whether through memes or references to terms like “Super Saiyan,” “Kamehameha” and “It’s over 9,000,” the 38-year-old franchise has achieved global popularity even as it’s remained something of a niche outside its native Japan. With 42 manga volumes, several animated series (including “Dragon Ball Z”), theme-park attractions, video games, an ill-fated live-action adaptation and billions of dollars in merchandising revenue, the series isn’t going anywhere soon. For all that, feature-length animated films have been rare — the new...
Polygon
Details on Fortnite’s big Dragon Ball crossover leak early
Fortnite’s latest crossover will bring the Dragon Ball franchise to the battle royale sensation on Aug. 16, but a purportedly leaked video of Epic Games’ latest crossover spoils plenty about the upcoming event. Of course, Goku and Vegeta are here, but there’s much more than that. The...
IGN
Genshin Impact Fayz Trials Guide and Tips
Experiment with fantastical potions and an army of trial characters in the Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 event, including how to start it and tips for clearing each challenge. How to Start Fayz Trials. TheGenshin Impact 3.0...
IGN
Nintendo Switch Sports Code: How to Unlock Mii Characters
Nintendo Switch Sports too easy for you? Learn how to use a secret code to unlock familiar Mii characters whose difficulty surpasses even the powerhouse CPU. In this video we show you the correct combination of menu and code that unlock these challenging characters, including Matt! This new feature was added in the Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.0 update.
IGN
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
IGN
AC Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga Gameplay Walkthrough – Hel Boss Fight & Ending
This gameplay walkthrough shows you how to defeat Hel as well as the ending cutscene in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, The Forgotten Saga. For more Asassin's Creed Valhalla guides and tips check out or wiki: https://www.ign.com/wikis/assassins-creed-valhalla.
IGN
Neon Abyss - Cornucopia Update Trailer
Neon Abyss' Cornucopia update is available now, featuring five new bosses, nine new levels, over 60 new weapons and items, and more to the roguelite action platformer game. The update contains all content from the Call of Hades and onwards, bringing the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Win 10, and Nintendo Switch versions of Neon Abyss to parity with PC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update.
IGN
SD Gundam Battle Alliance - Demo Trailer
Get another look at SD Gundam Battle Alliance ahead of the game's release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on August 25, 2022. A demo for the game is available now.
NME
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ unveils its own version of Shoothouse map
Infinity Ward has revealed more details of a new map that’s coming to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 via a TikTok. According to the clip, the new map is called Farm 18 and was inspired by Modern Warfare‘s Shoothouse map. Geoff Smith, the director of multiplayer map...
IGN
Mordhau - Console Announcement Trailer
The PC's popular medieval 64-player multiplayer hack-'n'-slash game Mordhau is coming to Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Get your first look at the console version.
IGN
Squirrel With a Gun Is an Upcoming Steam Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 About a Squirrel With... Well... a Gun
Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game built in Unreal Engine 5 that has taken the internet by storm because it stars a squirrel with... well... a gun. Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Dan DeEntremont, and early footage of the game showcases the titular squirrel running through a town with normal-sized guns chasing unsuspecting people and taking down Agents using various weapons.
IGN
Dragon Ball Is Coming to Fortnite This Month
Dragon Ball is the latest anime franchise arriving in Fortnite and it's less than a week away, with Epic Games confirming an August 16 release date. In a relatively vague tweet for those unfamiliar with Dragon Ball, the Fortnite Twitter account posted (below) an image of a golden dragon with the tagline: "Speak. Name your wish."
IGN
ZL Trigger - Camera zoom. A - most common interaction button for dialogue, choices, etc.
Polygon
Dragon Ball Z is now available in the original Japanese on Crunchyroll
The version of Dragon Ball Z subbed in the original Japanese is now available on Crunchyroll in all English-speaking regions, except the U.K., Ireland, and Nordics. Earlier this year, Crunchyroll added the dubbed versions of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT. Dragon Ball Z is the sequel...
IGN
Road 96 is quite literally full of characters. Along your journey you'll meet multiple NPCs, each with the ability to help or harm you in some way. Helping a character generally results in money, a new skill or Achivement, or some other reward. But your choices have impacts, so you may find yourself at odds with an NPC from time to time.
IGN
Lord of the Rings: Weta Workshop and Private Division to Release New Game Set Outside the Films
A new Lord of the Rings game is on its way from Weta Workshop and Private Division, set as part of the literary universe, rather than that of the films. Announced today via Twitter, the upcoming game takes place in Middle-earth, with Weta, who worked on the original Peter Jackson movies as well as Amazon’s The Rings of Power, teaming up with Take-Two’s Private Division publishing label.
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s Dragon Ball teaser has quickly become the account’s most liked tweet ever
Fortnite is the king of crossovers and the self-appointed center of all universes in existence. Now the Zero Point has drawn in Shenron and the best fighters from the Dragon Ball universe to the island. The teaser tweet that announced the collab has now surpassed 250,000 likes, making it the most popular tweet the account has ever posted.
IGN
Genshin Impact Lost Riches 3.0
Genshin Impact Lost Riches 3.0 brings the lucrative treasure hunt back for Sumeru! This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about Lost Riches 3.0, including how to start it and how to get the green Seelie pet. The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream briefly introduced Lost Riches, but...
