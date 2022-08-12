Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
IGN
Neon Abyss - Cornucopia Update Trailer
Neon Abyss' Cornucopia update is available now, featuring five new bosses, nine new levels, over 60 new weapons and items, and more to the roguelite action platformer game. The update contains all content from the Call of Hades and onwards, bringing the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Win 10, and Nintendo Switch versions of Neon Abyss to parity with PC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update.
IGN
Event Horizon Director Remembers Studio Backlash: 'They Felt I Was Besmirching Star Trek'
It's a horror classic now, but Paramount wasn’t exactly sold on Event Horizon when it first released back in 1997. Looking back on the film more than 25 years later in a new interview with Variety, director Paul W.S. Anderson revealed exactly what the studio thought of Event Horizon when he first showed it.
ComicBook
Haikyuu Hypes Final Anime with Emotional Hinata and Kageyama Art
Haikyuu has kept a low profile as of late, but the past weekend brought the sports anime roaring to life once again. After all, reports confirmed the anime is slated to return one last time with a two-part movie covering its final arc. As you can imagine, fans were left elated by the news, and now the official Haikyuu page is celebrating with some emotional artwork of its own.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases "Shocking Developments"
Dragon Ball Super's next manga chapter is almost here, and artist Toyotaro is teasing that it will include some "shocking developments." Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 arrives on Friday, August 19th. The new chapter will serve as an epilogue to the long-running "Granolah the Survivor" story arc, which has been nothing less than a major game-changer for the entire Dragon Ball series. However, as promo interviews and preview pages are now teasing, the Granolah Arc may not be as finished as we thought!
IGN
Genshin Impact Fayz Trials Guide and Tips
Experiment with fantastical potions and an army of trial characters in the Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 event, including how to start it and tips for clearing each challenge. How to Start Fayz Trials. TheGenshin Impact 3.0...
IGN
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Officially Asked Her To Be His Girlfriend
Chrisean Rock and Blueface have always had a hectic relationship. From their social media arguments to their public appearances, the two have managed to stay relevant on the internet. After their recent back and forth though, according to Rock, it seems that they have finally made things official. Just last...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tanjiro's Wildest Look to Life
One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for Tanjiro Kamado's big return in the third season by sharing a whole new take on one of the young fighters' most brutal look in the series yet! The second season of the anime ended the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and with it saw Tanjiro taking on some of the toughest opponents in the series yet. With the demons ramping up their efforts to match the Demon Slayers' efforts, Tanjiro needed to grow quickly in order to have any chance of surviving his fights.
The FADER
Grimes features on the new Bella Poarch song “No Man’s Land”
Bella Poarch successfully leveraged looking into a phone camera and making faces on TikTok into a successful pop music career. But there's no point in hating on the medium: we had this debate decades ago when the kids variety show The All-New Mickey Mouse Club launched the career Britney Spears, and the pop pantheon is, for the most part, a better place for it (Justin Timberlake was another cast member on that show, but on balance, I think that ruining Janet Jackson's career hurt pop music more than his music helped).
IGN
Squirrel With a Gun Is an Upcoming Steam Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 About a Squirrel With... Well... a Gun
Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game built in Unreal Engine 5 that has taken the internet by storm because it stars a squirrel with... well... a gun. Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Dan DeEntremont, and early footage of the game showcases the titular squirrel running through a town with normal-sized guns chasing unsuspecting people and taking down Agents using various weapons.
IGN
Characters
Road 96 is quite literally full of characters. Along your journey you'll meet multiple NPCs, each with the ability to help or harm you in some way. Helping a character generally results in money, a new skill or Achivement, or some other reward. But your choices have impacts, so you may find yourself at odds with an NPC from time to time.
IGN
Genshin Impact Graven Innocence Guide - How to Get Free Collei
Take a tour of the forest and nab some excellent rewards in the Genshin Impact Graven Innocence event. Graven Innocence is the 3.0 update's flagship event, meant to familiarze you with Sumeru itself and Dendro reactions. This Genshin Impact guide includes everything you need to know about the new event, including how to get Collei the Dendro archer for free.
Dad shows off genius hack to fill up giant paddling pool without turning on hose in heatwave
FILLING up a paddling pool can be time consuming - especially if you haven't got a hose to hand. But one savvy dad named Nick has been branded a "genius" after sharing his clever and rather innovative technique to TikTok. Taking to the social media platform, Nick shared a short...
IGN
Nintendo Switch Sports Code: How to Unlock Mii Characters
Nintendo Switch Sports too easy for you? Learn how to use a secret code to unlock familiar Mii characters whose difficulty surpasses even the powerhouse CPU. In this video we show you the correct combination of menu and code that unlock these challenging characters, including Matt! This new feature was added in the Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.0 update.
ComicBook
Haikyu Releases Trailer for Anime's Finale
Haikyu will be ending its anime franchise with a major movie project, and fans have gotten the first trailer for this mysterious grand finale! When the fourth season of the anime taking on Haruichi Furudate's original manga series wrapped up a couple of years ago, fans were anxious to see a potential fifth season as Karasuno and Nekoma were going to up against one another in the next match of the Tokyo Nationals tournament. But the anime will not be continuing with a fifth season, but instead will be coming to an end with a new two part movie project wrapping up the rest of the story.
IGN
Genshin Impact Jadeplume Terrorshroom Guide
Go head-on with the Genshin Impact Jadeplume Terrorshroom boss for a chance to earn some Dendro materials. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about the world boss, including where to find it and how to plan your attacks. Jadeplume Terrorshroom Location. HoYoverse officially revealed the Jadeplume...
IGN
Lord of the Rings: Weta Workshop and Private Division to Release New Game Set Outside the Films
A new Lord of the Rings game is on its way from Weta Workshop and Private Division, set as part of the literary universe, rather than that of the films. Announced today via Twitter, the upcoming game takes place in Middle-earth, with Weta, who worked on the original Peter Jackson movies as well as Amazon’s The Rings of Power, teaming up with Take-Two’s Private Division publishing label.
