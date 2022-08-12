ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Law & Crime

Woman Caught Getting ‘Very Excited’ About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband’s Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday in a murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, the Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors said and a jury concluded that Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, used a cell phone to solicit an assassin...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Daily Mail

Husband who accused dermatologist wife of poisoning him with Drano 'made the story up amid custody battle,' lawyer claims as he says his client was simply unclogging kitchen pipes

An Californian radiologist who accused his dermatologist wife of poisoning him with Drano by pouring it in his lemonade had his claims slammed as 'completely absurd and untrue' by his wife's lawyer. Yue 'Emily' Yu's lawyer David Wohl said that husband Jack Chen, 53, 'was desperate to have reasons to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

