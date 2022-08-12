ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘So Damn Easy Going’ Producers Bet on Double Female Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)

By Annika Pham
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wyLp_0hEUH3n900

Göteborg-based Cinenic Film, headed by Annika Hellström and Erika Malmgren, has a flawless track record in backing debut directors with global breakthrough potential.

Their roster takes in Ísold Uggadóttir (“And Breathe Normally”), Gorki Glaser-Müller (“Children of the Enemy”) and most recently Christoffer Sandler, whose fiction debut “So Damn Easy Going” opened the last Göteborg Film Festival and is now heading off to the Norwegian Film Festival in Haugesund (Aug. 20-26).

Cinenic will also be in Haugesund with its latest young filmmaking recruits, Angelika Abramovitch and Minka Jakerson and their respective feature debuts “The Braid” and “The Soft Skin,” to be pitched at the Nordic Co-production Market, part of Haugesund confab New Nordic Films (Aug. 23-26).

The Crimean-born Swede Abramovitch competed in Clermont Ferrand with her graduation film from Stockholm’s Academy of the Arts “Catcave Hysteria” and was picked for the Future Frames next generation showcase in Karlovy Vary in July.

Her directorial debut, the horror pic “The Braid,” is penned by Joen Heed Windahl with seasoned writer Jessika Jankert (Viaplay’s “Hammarvik”) and Theodor Österberg, who earned a best foreign language prize at the 2021 British short film awards for “A Swedish Defence”.

“We want the best possible horror script for this scary and tight drama,” said Malmgren about “The Braid.” originally conceived by Windahl from his own experience of living with a mentally ill mother.

In the pic, 11-year-old Ida has a close connection to her mother Karin, who lives isolated in Northern Swede’s deep forests. But she starts to fear that her mentally-troubled mother has become possessed by “the Mara”, a creature from Swedish folklore.

For Malmgren and Hellström, horror fan Abramovitch will bring in her own artistic ambition and talent. “She dares to dive into disturbing emotions and transform them into a cinematic language,” they observed.

So far the €3 million ($3 million) project has received backing from Creative Europe, the Swedish Film Institute, Lindholmen Science Park in Göteborg. Cinenic producers are in talks with a Norwegian co-producer and are looking for a third co-production partner for VFX and post-production. Filming in Sweden is slated for the fall 2023.

Meanwhile the €1.8 million ($1.8 million) “The Soft Skin” is a drama thriller co-written by helmer Minka Jakerson, Mona Masri (a “Snabba Cash” storyline consultant) and Adam Starsmark. Jakerson’s short film “The Yearning Room” (2013), also produced by Cinenic, bowed in competition at the Berlinale’s Generation 14+.

“Minka, who was trained as a cinematographer, has a tactile approach to filmmaking and builds intense atmospheres in her works,” Hellström states.

Set in a rural community on decline, the story revolves around a symbiotic father-daughter relationship, which is threatened when Anna asks her dad, a police officer, to help her save a family of refugees from being deported.

The project will be lensed by multi-awarded Sophia Olsson (“The Charmer”, “Sparrows”) who worked on Jakerson’s “The Yearning Room”.

The Cinenic founders are teaming up again with Danish co-producers on “Children of the Enemy,” Morten Kaufmann (credited for several Thomas Vinterberg pics including “The Hunt”) and Signe Leick Jensen of Toolbox Film. Development is being funded by Creative Europe, the Swedish Film Institute, The Swedish Arts Grants Committee, and the City of Göteborg.

Hellström and Malmgren are hoping to start filming next Winter and will be looking for co-financiers, sales and distribution at New Nordic Films.

Cinenic’s slate also includes the documentary “The Andersson Brothers” about celebrated Swedish auteur Roy Andersson and his three brothers. The project is in production and helmed by Andersson’s niece and former co-worker Johanna Bernhardson.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32

Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

New ‘Saw’ Movie Set for October 2023, ‘Saw VI’ Director Returning

There’s more “Saw” to cut through in 2023, as Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have just announced the next installment of the billion-dollar franchise will arrive with a new movie slated for Oct. 27, 2023. This will be the tenth movie in the highly successful franchise. The film will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who helmed “Saw VI” (2009) and “Saw: The Final Chapter” (2010) while serving as the editor for the first five installments and “Jigsaw” (2017). Greutert is a fan favorite of the franchise, with many championing his chops on his two entries. In addition to the “Saw” films, he’s...
MOVIES
Variety

First Look at Netflix’s British Movie ‘I Used to Be Famous,’ Starring Ed Skrein, Leo Long (EXCLUSIVE)

In British director Eddie Sternberg’s feature debut “I Used to Be Famous” – produced by Collie McCarthy at Forty Foot Pictures for Netflix – two sides of the music world clash with each other. Netflix released the trailer for the film Monday (below), and Variety has been given the first-look images, exclusively. The film is one of the first to come out of Netflix’s U.K. Original Slate, commissioned by Fiona Lamptey, director of U.K. features. It will be released in select U.K. theaters from Sept. 9, and on Netflix from Sept. 16. Sternberg set out to create a film with “a...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom DeLonge and Julien Nitzberg Set Adult Animated Comedy ‘Breaking Bear’ at Tubi

Tubi has greenlit “Breaking Bear,” an adult animated series created by Julien Nitzberg and produced by Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To the Stars Media. Described as a parody of mobster dramas, combining elements of Yogi Bear with “The Sopranos,” “Breaking Bear” BREAKING BEAR follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, the Russian mafia, local Hell’s Angels and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Andersson
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Thomas Vinterberg
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Called the Studio to Remove Black Adam From ‘Shazam!’: It’d Be a ‘Disservice’ to the Character

Dwayne Johnson’s DC passion project “Black Adam” will finally open in theaters this October, but the character could’ve debuted in 2019’s “Shazam!” had Warner Bros. went ahead with its original plan. The “Shazam!” movie went into development in 2014 with a script that included origin stories for both the title character and Black Adam. The duo have a shared history in the comics, so it seemed fitting to launch their big screen iterations together in one film. Johnson disagreed. “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres Sends ‘All of My Love’ to Anne Heche’s Family: ‘This Is a Sad Day’

Ellen DeGeneres sent love to Anne Heche’s family on social media amid confirmation that Heche has been declared brain dead at age 53. Degeneres and Heche dated from 1997 until 2000, becoming one of Hollywood’s most famous same-sex couples. Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12 due to injuries she suffered from a severe car crash. She’s remaining on life support until she’s determined as a match for organ donation. It’s likely that she will be taken off as early as Saturday or as late as Tuesday. “This is a sad day,” DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. “I’m sending Anne’s children,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#And Breathe Normally#Science Park#Documentary Film#Feature Film#Short Film#Cinenic Film#Nordic#Haugesund#Crimean#Swede#The Future Frames#Braid#British#Swedish
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
Variety

Casting Director Made a 10-Year-Old Millie Bobby Brown Cry by Saying She’s ‘Too Mature’ to Act: ‘So Hurtful’

Millie Bobby Brown revealed to Allure magazine that she was left in tears at 10 years old after a powerful casting director rejected her for being “too mature.” Before she got the role of a lifetime as Eleven on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Brown said the casting director advised her that she’d never make it as an actor because of her maturity. “I always knew that I was mature and I couldn’t really help that,” Brown said. “Going back to what I said earlier about being kind of very lonely in who I was and feeling like no one was quite like...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

The 100 Percenters and Sony Music Publishing Open Applications for $2,500 Songwriter Stimulus Grants

The 100 Percenters, a musicians and creatives advocacy nonprofit, has opened the first round of its Songwriter Stimulus Program applications in partnership with Sony Music Publishing. With support from Sony, the 100 Percenters will offer $2,500 stimulus grants in its first round of applications for U.S. songwriters. To qualify for the grant, applicants must have experience as a professional songwriter for two or more years, have three or more songwriting credits on allmusic.com, be a U.S. citizen, make less than $100k a year, be able to prove income and be a member of the 100 Percenters. Applications for the first round...
EDUCATION
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Shuts Down Hair Questions: ‘It’s So Stupid’ and ‘Ridiculous’ That People Only Talk About My Hair

Joe Keery is part of one of the world’s biggest television series, “Stranger Things.” He’s also starred in Hollywood tentpoles like “Free Guy” and has a burgeoning music career under the name Djo, and yet all anyone wants to talk to the 30-year-old performer about is his hair. Keery’s locks have been all the rage for six years and counting thanks to his beloved role as Steve Harrington on “Stranger Things.” But now, the actor has had enough. “It’s really ridiculous. It’s not something I have control over,” Keery told The Daily Beast about the non-stop focus on his hair. “It’s...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Viola Davis to Star in ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ as Head Gamemaker

Viola Davis is headed to Panem as the head gamemaker in “The Hunger Games” prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” The Lionsgate movie is based on the 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games.” The prequel story is focused on 18-year-old Snow, who eventually becomes the tyrannical leader of the dystopia known as Panem. In “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” he’s chosen to be mentor during the 10th Hunger Games, a televised event in which teenagers are chosen via lottery to fight to the death. Davis, who...
MOVIES
Variety

Boulet Brothers Sign Deal With AMC Networks’ Shudder to Expand Dragula Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder has inked a deal with The Boulet Brothers to expand their Dragula franchise with a new season, a new spinoff series and an additional special set to debut on Shudder over the next twelve months. The pact comes on the heels of “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’s” fourth season, which became one of Shudder’s most watched series of 2021. Shudder is AMC Network’s streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural stories. The first project under the deal is a full season spin-off series based on their reality competition series “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.” It has already finished filming...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Bullet Train’ Repeats No. 1, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Returns to Second Place as Box Office Nearly Grinds to Halt

Is everyone on vacation? That would be one plausible explanation behind the great box office slowdown; overall ticket sales tapped out at $66.4 million, according to Comscore, the lowest collective result in months. Although three new movies went into wide release, none were able to crack the top five on domestic charts and only two — A24’s satirical slasher “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and Lionsgate’s low-budget, vertigo-inducing thriller “Fall” — managed to infiltrate the top 10. It’s even more dire that Sony’s action-thriller “Bullet Train,” which claimed the top spot for the second weekend in a row with $13.1 million from 4,357 North...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Race: Taiwan Submits Lou Yi-An’s ‘Goddamned Asura’ for Best International Feature Film

Lou Yi-An’s “Goddamned Asura” has been selected as Taiwan’s entry for best international feature film at the Academy Awards. The decision to submit the social psychological drama into the Oscar race was announced by the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, part of Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture on Monday. The film premiered at the Golden Horse Film Festival in November 2021 and picked up multiple awards at the Taipei Film Awards in June.. It had its commercial release in Taiwan in March this year. The third film by Lou (2013’s “White Lies, Black Lies” and “A Place of One’s Own”) presents a...
WORLD
Variety

Snapchat+ Tops 1 Million Paying Customers, Adds Four New Features

It’s not going to make much of a dent to offset Snap’s stalling ad business, but the company is touting that it has signed up more than 1 million subscribers for Snapchat+, its service that provides exclusive access to pre-release and experimental features. Snapchat+ hit the one-million mark a little over six weeks after launching the $3.99-per-month service at the end of June. On Monday, Snap is introducing four new features for Snapchat+: priority Story replies, making your replies will be more visible to Snap Stars; post-view emoji, letting you select an emoji friends will see after they view your Snaps; new...
CELL PHONES
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid $250,000 for Future to Feature on ‘Pressurelicious’

Megan Thee Stallion’s long-awaited sophomore album, “Traumazine,” dropped last week after a slew of successful chart-topping singles, including the Future-featuring “Pressurelicious” In an interview with the LA Leakers on Power 106 Los Angeles, Megan admitted that the feature came with a price tag of $250,000. “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it,” she said before adding: “So I feel like being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy