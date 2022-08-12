Read full article on original website
SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Sought In Fair Lawn Stabbing
Fair Lawn police sought witnesses in the stabbing of a local man by a group of assailants. Officers responding to a report of an assault with a knife in the rear parking lot of the Radburn Plaza Building found the 23-year-old victim with a stab wound in his abdomen shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
wrnjradio.com
2 firefighters sent to hospital battling 2-alarm fire in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a two-alarm fire in Hunterdon County Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The garage fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. at a residence on Chelsea Circle in the Flemington South Estates development in Raritan Township, according...
Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School
Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,129 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 14. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com
Authorities searching for suspects in 3-day armed robbery spree in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are searching for suspects that were involved in a three-day armed robbery spree in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. The spree began on Saturday, August 6, at around 5:14 a.m., when police responded to a hotel located...
Ex-Cons Just Out Of Prison Charged With Carjacking Hackensack Driver In Rochelle Park
Two ex-cons who'd only just been released from prison carjacked a Hackensack driver outside a Rochelle Park supermarket, authorities charged. Anthony Aguilar, 24, of Garfield and Elijah Battle, 25, of Paterson were wearing masks when they accosted the driver and took his Audi in the parking lot of the D-Mart Indian-Asian Farmers Market on Rochelle Avenue around 8 p.m. June 16, they said Friday.
Don’t Be a Victim: NJ Cops Say Car Burglars Now Targeting This Item
Officials in at least two New Jersey municipalities are alerting residents to what car burglars are now targeting. And, sadly, it's nothing new. Recently, catalytic converters were high on the list of things that were being stolen, now, apparently, it's airbags. Police departments in Warren County say thieves are cutting...
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced in connection with 2021 homicide in Morris County
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A Morristown man has been sentenced in connection to a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on March 29, 2021, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Lamar Harris, 34, was sentenced on August 11 by the Hon. Stephen J. Taylor...
Girl Ejected From Minivan On Garden State Parkway, Driver ID'd
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from a minivan on the Garden State Parkway this weekend, authorities said. Melande Alexis-Joseph, 51, of Maplewood was heading south in a Toyota Sienna when the van struck a guardrail on the right, ejecting the girl around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in Kenilworth, New Jersey Sate Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source.
Police Raid Home Of Bergen County Man Accused Of Stabbing Author Salman Rushdie During Lecture
Law enforcement agencies descended on the Fairview home of a 24-year-old borough resident accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie while he gave a lecture in western New York Friday, Aug. 12. Hadi Matar was taken into custody after storming the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbing the 75-year-old author...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child
FLEMINGTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit led to the arrest of a Flemington man, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced on Thursday. Nicholas Timpano, 18, was charged on August 4 with third-degree endangering the welfare...
HEROES: Trapped Trucker Rescued By Two Towing Operators (VIDEO)
Two tow truck operators came to the rescue of a dump truck driver who was trapped when his rig rolled during the morning rush on Route 46. Edward Spina Jr. from ECRB Towing & Recovery in Bloomfield and JT Sagun from Nick’s Towing Service in Rutherford were both headed to work when the trucker's brakes locked up ahead of them around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
Statewide Home Depot Shoplifter Caught at the Shore After Stealing Over $10,000 in Merchandise
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – North Jersey man who has been on a Home Depot shoplifting...
Security guard fatally shot on set of Law & Order was targeted: police
A 31-year-old man who was killed while working as a security guard on the set of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” last month was tracked and targeted by a man on a bike, according to police.
Monmouth County Detours Start Today
HOWELL – Officials are spreading the word about a detour that will take place during the day on or about August 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Halls Mill Road and Route 524 (Elton Adelphia Road) in Howell and Freehold will be paved and striped. Weather will be a factor in the schedule of the work.
Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities
A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car-motorcycle accident in Orange County
TOWN OF WALLKILL – One person was killed and another injured in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday afternoon. The two people were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill where one was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for a serious leg injury. The accident...
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood Man Took Coins From Short Hills Mall Fountain, Hit Officer
Following his theft of cash from a fountain at the Mall at Short Hills and subsequent attack of an officer with a bag of change, a Newark man was charged on Tuesday with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, according to the Millburn police. According to officials, the officer received medical...
Man charged with possessing large amounts of drugs and cash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a man from Bronx, New York was pulled over in Northumberland County and was found to be in possession of large quantities of drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia. Officials said Jeffrey Dukes, age 29, was pulled over for multiple traffic violations on July 27. Troopers made contact […]
