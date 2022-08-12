ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Wildlife mural at SDG&E Park in Chula Vista.

An amazing mural depicting wildlife was created earlier this year at SDG&E Park in Chula Vista. The artists of Ground Floor Murals, assisted by students from nearby Castle Park High School, painted a sunset scene filled with beautiful wildlife!. You might recall that several incredible Padres baseball murals visible in...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diegans on getting revenge

I used to work on a morning show for Magic 102, a former classic rock station here in San Diego. I usually got to work before the other DJs, and I’d spend a few minutes talking to the overnight jock. One morning he was asking me questions about a DJ that worked with us. I thought it was a little unusual, because we never talked about this person before. We usually just talked about basketball or the weirdos that call in at 2:00 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego with Kids: 60 Family-Friendly Things To Do in San Diego, California

Whether you live in California and are in town for a weekend getaway or coming from far away for a sunny vacation, we know the perfect things to do in San Diego. San Diego is honestly overflowing with family fun. Some of the destinations are obvious: billboards all over the city remind you that the Safari Park, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, Sesame Place, and SeaWorld are just a few miles away. However, there are also so many incredible "off the beaten path" places to take your family that before you get halfway through this list it'll be time to go home, and you'll have to plan a return visit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Top 5 Sushi Places in San Diego

Wrench And The Rodent Davin Waite, a well-known local chef who also owns a number of other eateries in Oceanside, started out making sushi and has since gained a devoted following for his humorous yet honest approach to the dish, which combines regional fish with inventive sauces in unusual taste combinations. If you're going to stray from the norm, do it right here. 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054 Himitsu This La Jolla restaurant, run by chef Mitsu Aihara, who spent 16 years at the renowned Sushi Ota, offers an intimate dining experience with just eight seats at the sushi bar and a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
5 Tasty Spots for World Cuisine in San Diego

California's second largest city is known for its seafood and Mexican cuisine (it is after all just 20 minutes from the border). But increasingly it's also home to a wide menu of world cuisine - including some you might not expect! Here are five tasty examples I came across recently.
SAN DIEGO, CA
16th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Returns to Oceanside Pier

Some of the biggest names in women’s surfing are expected to attend, including surfing icon Bethany Hamilton. Courtesy of Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro. ASA Entertainment announced today that the World Surf League (WSL) QS3000 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by Celsius will celebrate its 16th year at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif., September 16-18, 2022. The nationally televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top pros scheduled to compete. Admission to the event is free.
Beloved dolphin doctor dies, friends remember his legacy

SAN DIEGO — Dr. Sam Ridgway, distinguished marine mammal veterinarian and scientist, died peacefully at home in San Diego, according to the National Marine Mammal Foundation. Ridgway’s last interview at his Point Loma home was in March 2022 with Spectrum News. Looking back over his life, Ridgway remembered...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location

Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
VISTA, CA
LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CONTROVERSIAL URBN LEAF DISPENSARY, REVERSING PRIOR DENIAL

August 12, 2022 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa City Council voted Tuesday to approve a Conditional Use Permit and allow Urbn Leaf to build a cannabis (marijuana) dispensary at 7901 Hillside Drive. The Council unanimously voted 5-0 to repeal its earlier approval of an appeal that had blocked the project, after applicant Urbn Leaf filed a legal challenge.
LA MESA, CA

