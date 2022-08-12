Read full article on original website
ranchosantafereview.com
New $17 million Del Mar Fairgrounds venue to host October Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra concerts
San Diego’s Mainly Mozart is poised to return indoors in October for the first time since March 2020, after pivoting entirely to outdoor concerts for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 34-year-old San Diego nonprofit will hold the three-concert fall portion of its 2022 All-Star...
coolsandiegosights.com
Wildlife mural at SDG&E Park in Chula Vista.
An amazing mural depicting wildlife was created earlier this year at SDG&E Park in Chula Vista. The artists of Ground Floor Murals, assisted by students from nearby Castle Park High School, painted a sunset scene filled with beautiful wildlife!. You might recall that several incredible Padres baseball murals visible in...
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diegans on getting revenge
I used to work on a morning show for Magic 102, a former classic rock station here in San Diego. I usually got to work before the other DJs, and I’d spend a few minutes talking to the overnight jock. One morning he was asking me questions about a DJ that worked with us. I thought it was a little unusual, because we never talked about this person before. We usually just talked about basketball or the weirdos that call in at 2:00 a.m.
mommypoppins.com
San Diego with Kids: 60 Family-Friendly Things To Do in San Diego, California
Whether you live in California and are in town for a weekend getaway or coming from far away for a sunny vacation, we know the perfect things to do in San Diego. San Diego is honestly overflowing with family fun. Some of the destinations are obvious: billboards all over the city remind you that the Safari Park, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, Sesame Place, and SeaWorld are just a few miles away. However, there are also so many incredible "off the beaten path" places to take your family that before you get halfway through this list it'll be time to go home, and you'll have to plan a return visit.
Growing homeless camp at park near Harborside Elementary sparks concern from parents
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Harborside Park in Chula Vista has become an area where unsheltered people set up their campsite, either on the park or near it. However, recently the number of homeless making their way to this park has grown to dozens. Which has brought up safety concerns...
Top 5 Sushi Places in San Diego
Wrench And The Rodent Davin Waite, a well-known local chef who also owns a number of other eateries in Oceanside, started out making sushi and has since gained a devoted following for his humorous yet honest approach to the dish, which combines regional fish with inventive sauces in unusual taste combinations. If you're going to stray from the norm, do it right here. 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054 Himitsu This La Jolla restaurant, run by chef Mitsu Aihara, who spent 16 years at the renowned Sushi Ota, offers an intimate dining experience with just eight seats at the sushi bar and a...
Back-to-school haircuts, supplies given away for free
On Saturday, hair stylists and barbers with the California Barber and Beauty College gave away free haircuts to kids heading back to school.
tripatini.com
5 Tasty Spots for World Cuisine in San Diego
California's second largest city is known for its seafood and Mexican cuisine (it is after all just 20 minutes from the border). But increasingly it's also home to a wide menu of world cuisine - including some you might not expect! Here are five tasty examples I came across recently.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista's Third Avenue Village Rebranding as ‘Downtown Chula Vista'
People, music -- and lemons -- had a big showing at the Lemon Festival in Chula Vista Saturday. The annual Lemon Festival celebrates the history of the fruit in the South Bay. Chula Vista was once known as the lemon capital of the world. The Third Avenue Village area will...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
On the Menu: A hungry diner walked into a GoodBar — Point Loma’s neighborhood hot spot
Attention, gastropub fans and folks who love the hoopla of karaoke, live music, big-screen sporting events and stand-up comedy with a warm and welcoming Point Loma vibe. GoodBar’s sure to be your new stomping ground. And that’s no joke. Kenny Casciato, owner-operator of the hopping eatery, has been...
Hundreds gather to discuss San Diego’s fentanyl crisis
Hundreds of people packed into a South Bay church Friday to discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisis in San Diego.
shop-eat-surf.com
16th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Returns to Oceanside Pier
Some of the biggest names in women’s surfing are expected to attend, including surfing icon Bethany Hamilton. Courtesy of Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro. ASA Entertainment announced today that the World Surf League (WSL) QS3000 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by Celsius will celebrate its 16th year at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif., September 16-18, 2022. The nationally televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top pros scheduled to compete. Admission to the event is free.
spectrumnews1.com
Beloved dolphin doctor dies, friends remember his legacy
SAN DIEGO — Dr. Sam Ridgway, distinguished marine mammal veterinarian and scientist, died peacefully at home in San Diego, according to the National Marine Mammal Foundation. Ridgway’s last interview at his Point Loma home was in March 2022 with Spectrum News. Looking back over his life, Ridgway remembered...
USPS hosting ‘hiring blitz’ this week: What to know
The United States Postal Service this week will host an "unprecedented one-day hiring blitz" across San Diego County to fill open positions throughout the agency.
northcountydailystar.com
Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location
Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
Surf dog Ricochet gears up for last ride to raise funds for veterans
The 14-year-old Ricochet became the first surf therapy dog in 2009, but has been in declining health and needs assistance to get on the board.
Family reunites with goldendoodle stolen during San Diego vacation
A Utah family was reunited wither their dog Friday after in was stolen last week while they were on vacation in San Diego.
News Now: Overnight downpour is latest sign of monsoon
Parts of San Diego got a random downpour overnight -- the latest sign of monsoonal conditions. What's it like in your area?
A year later, 'co-living' at National City complex is cutting housing costs
Nearly one year later, 'co-living' apartment units at Parco complex in National City are cutting housing costs
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CONTROVERSIAL URBN LEAF DISPENSARY, REVERSING PRIOR DENIAL
August 12, 2022 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa City Council voted Tuesday to approve a Conditional Use Permit and allow Urbn Leaf to build a cannabis (marijuana) dispensary at 7901 Hillside Drive. The Council unanimously voted 5-0 to repeal its earlier approval of an appeal that had blocked the project, after applicant Urbn Leaf filed a legal challenge.
