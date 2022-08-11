ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Inside the Lines: Success makes trip home shorter

YORK – It’s a long way to drive for a couple quarters, but a fervent core of Laurens and Clinton fans made the trek, and the Bill Pate White Rose Football Classic on Friday night was entertaining from start to finish. It was a mid-September night in mid-August....
CLINTON, SC
WBTW News13

Multiple fights halt South Carolina high school’s football jamboree

GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA/WBTW) — Several people were hurt Friday night during fights among spectators that halted a high school football jamboree, authorities said. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the fights that occurred during the event at Greenwood High School. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots being fired during […]
laurenscountysports.com

Clinton High varsity football roster

2 Justin Copeland WR-DB Sr. 4 Keividrick Richardson WR-DB Sr. 5 Kadon Crawford TE-DE Jr. 7 Taliek Fuller WR-DB Sr. 8 Austin Johnson QB-DB Sr. 10 Christopher Young WR-DB Sr. 11 Wilson Wages WR-DB Jr. 12 Bryce Young QB-DB Jr. 14 Tyshuwan Richardson QB-DB So. 18 D.J. Clark RB-OLB So.
CLINTON, SC
Newberry Observer

Let me tell you some good news

I enjoy hearing positive, upbeat news and often say in conversation, “tell me something good.” I’ve decided today to turn the tables on myself and “tell you something good.” So here we go. The Spartan Races at the Johnson Farm and Lynch’s Woods were a...
NEWBERRY, SC
WBTV

GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly to headline pre-race concert, driver Intros at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly is set to rock the America’s Home for Racing with a high-energy pre-race concert before the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 9. The rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist will also headline driver introductions ahead of the most anticipated race in the NASCAR Playoffs.
WLTX.com

Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, SC
timesnewspapers.com

Creek Causes Flood Damage To Rock Hill Homes

Several Rock Hill residents have been left frustrated after three rounds of flash flooding that have taken out part of a retaining wall near their homes on Des Peres Avenue. A giant slab from the retaining wall broke off into the Warson Woods Creek, essentially eliminating the barrier between the floodwaters and residents’ homes. Clogged sewers exacerbated the problem.
ROCK HILL, SC
WYFF4.com

I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
GREENWOOD, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Today: Adventures at Andrew Jackson State Park

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – From a history lesson, to canoeing, to camping, there’s something for everyone at Andrew Jackson State Park in Lancaster County. In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the history of the park and meets some friendly campers!
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Tepper offers $82M in Rock Hill bankruptcy settlement

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company has proposed to pay more than than $82 million to creditors over an abandoned $800 million practice facility project in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Tepper’s company GT Real Estate Holdings filled for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on June 2. Under this […]
ROCK HILL, SC

