Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
laurenscountysports.com
Inside the Lines: Success makes trip home shorter
YORK – It’s a long way to drive for a couple quarters, but a fervent core of Laurens and Clinton fans made the trek, and the Bill Pate White Rose Football Classic on Friday night was entertaining from start to finish. It was a mid-September night in mid-August....
Multiple fights halt South Carolina high school’s football jamboree
GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA/WBTW) — Several people were hurt Friday night during fights among spectators that halted a high school football jamboree, authorities said. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the fights that occurred during the event at Greenwood High School. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots being fired during […]
fearthestingihs.org
Irmo wins over Mid Carolina in Jamboree!
FINAL –#AunandMcKayKickoffClassic. Irmo_Football 35, Mid-Carolina 7. A.J. Brand – 5 TDs (3 rushing, 2 passing) is named Game MVP &
Running back gets pleasant surprise
A walk-on member of Clemson's football program has received a pleasant surprise a couple of weeks into preseason camp. Domonique Thomas is no longer paying his own tuition. The Tigers' sophomore running back has (...)
laurenscountysports.com
Clinton High varsity football roster
2 Justin Copeland WR-DB Sr. 4 Keividrick Richardson WR-DB Sr. 5 Kadon Crawford TE-DE Jr. 7 Taliek Fuller WR-DB Sr. 8 Austin Johnson QB-DB Sr. 10 Christopher Young WR-DB Sr. 11 Wilson Wages WR-DB Jr. 12 Bryce Young QB-DB Jr. 14 Tyshuwan Richardson QB-DB So. 18 D.J. Clark RB-OLB So.
Priority LB Target Brayshawn Littlejohn Commits to Missouri
The Tigers show no signs of slowing down on the recruiting trail.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Swinney passes along some good news on injury front
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had some good news to pass along on the injury front following Saturday's scrimmage in Death Valley. Swinney said that junior Mitchell Mayes is set to return to camp. "Mitchell (...)
Let me tell you some good news
I enjoy hearing positive, upbeat news and often say in conversation, “tell me something good.” I’ve decided today to turn the tables on myself and “tell you something good.” So here we go. The Spartan Races at the Johnson Farm and Lynch’s Woods were a...
WBTV
GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly to headline pre-race concert, driver Intros at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400
CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly is set to rock the America’s Home for Racing with a high-energy pre-race concert before the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 9. The rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist will also headline driver introductions ahead of the most anticipated race in the NASCAR Playoffs.
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
The Guinness Book of World Records says the Carolina Reaper ranks more than 1.64 million on the Scoville Heat Unit scale.
WLTX.com
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
timesnewspapers.com
Creek Causes Flood Damage To Rock Hill Homes
Several Rock Hill residents have been left frustrated after three rounds of flash flooding that have taken out part of a retaining wall near their homes on Des Peres Avenue. A giant slab from the retaining wall broke off into the Warson Woods Creek, essentially eliminating the barrier between the floodwaters and residents’ homes. Clogged sewers exacerbated the problem.
WYFF4.com
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Adventures at Andrew Jackson State Park
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – From a history lesson, to canoeing, to camping, there’s something for everyone at Andrew Jackson State Park in Lancaster County. In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the history of the park and meets some friendly campers!
Tepper offers $82M in Rock Hill bankruptcy settlement
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company has proposed to pay more than than $82 million to creditors over an abandoned $800 million practice facility project in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Tepper’s company GT Real Estate Holdings filled for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on June 2. Under this […]
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
W CLT residents still without power, water after severe weather Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in West Charlotte have been without electricity and running water for more than 24 hours after a severe thunderstorm ripped through their neighborhood. Electricity crews from Shelby, North Carolina have been working to restore power to residents on Walkers Ferry Road since 6 a.m. Saturday. “We just got […]
