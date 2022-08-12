Read full article on original website
WNCY
Appleton Residents React to Officer-Involved Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. “We were sitting...
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Suspect uses sledgehammer, steals embroidery machine in Calumet County burglary
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unknown suspect that entered a business in the Village of Harrison, caused damage, and stole an embroidery machine. Deputies say that the burglary took place on July 30 around 10 p.m., and are seeking the...
WNCY
Oshkosh Police Investigating Downtown Death
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after police say they found a person dead in a downtown building. Police say the death occurred at about 10:45 Saturday morning in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police haven’t been able to identify the person yet, but...
wearegreenbay.com
Sturgeon Bay man arrested, forged letters to get $4,200 from Brown Co. Sheriff
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sturgeon Bay is facing nine total charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly forged documents in an attempt to get money back from Brown County Sheriff. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 39-year-old Reginald Scott was arrested...
Daily Beast
Double Murder Was Fueled by Tragic Snowmobile Accident, Cops Say
Wisconsin police say they have solved a 30-year-old double murder that had its roots in long-simmering rage over a tragic snowmobile accident two decades earlier than that. DNA connected foundry worker Tony Haase to the 1992 stabbing deaths of Timothy Mumbrue, his girlfriend Tanna Togstad, and her dog, according to a criminal complaint.
WNCY
Appleton Woman Among Injured in Six Flags Parking Lot Shooting
GURNEE, IL (WTAQ) – A 19-year-old Appleton woman is among the three people injured after a shooting in a parking lot at Six Flags Great America on Sunday night. Officers responded to the amusement park around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired. “The shooting … was...
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday. The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.
WBAY Green Bay
Active police situation in Appleton
Sprinklers put the fire out but 100 people were evacuated for a few hours and 14 couldn't go back home. The Packers president/CEO said a few weeks ago the Pro Shop had a record year last year. Anticipation for the team may be even higher this year. Victim's family reacts...
WNCY
Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared
FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
WNCY
Man Arrested After Robbing Oshkosh Area Business
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh police are investigating a robbery after a man entered multiple businesses Friday afternoon, demanding money. The 28-year-old man claimed to have a weapon and allegedly received cash from one of the businesses before running away. He robbed the area business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.
cwbradio.com
Central Wisconsin Man Accused of High Speed Chase and Meth Possession Found not Competent for Trial
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A Central Wisconsin man accused of tossing a gun and meth from a car before crashing in a high speed chase has been found not competent to stand trial. Court records show that 26-year-old Trenton McCorkle failed to pass a competency evaluation in his case. He's accused of leading police on a chase through the Wausau metro last winter, weaving in and out of traffic before crashing into a light pole.
Appleton police shooting leaves one man dead, Wisconsin DOJ investigating
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a shooting involving Appleton police officers.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of plotting to kill his girlfriend after she didn’t post his bond
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his girlfriend while he was in jail. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 35-year-old Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez is charged with conspiracy to kill his girlfriend while he was in jail.
WNCY
Family of Five Evacuates Greenville House Fire
GREENVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department’s Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting “properly placed and maintained smoke detectors.”. “Absent this...
wearegreenbay.com
MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
WSAW
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WNCY
Fourteen Displaced After Oshkosh Apartment Fire
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fourteen people are displaced after an apartment fire in Oshkosh. Crews were called to Court Tower at 100 Court Street around 10 p.m. Thursday. Arriving crews found a small fire that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system on the ninth floor. Due to the...
947jackfm.com
Two-Week-Old Puppies Abandoned in Forest County
CRANDON, WI (WSAU) — The Forest County Humane Society is reminding the public that they have a no-questions-asked policy when it comes to animal surrenders after a good samaritan found a box of puppies along a highway. According to a Facebook post the six puppies were crammed into a...
