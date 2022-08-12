ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

WNCY

Appleton Residents React to Officer-Involved Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. “We were sitting...
APPLETON, WI
WNCY

Oshkosh Police Investigating Downtown Death

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after police say they found a person dead in a downtown building. Police say the death occurred at about 10:45 Saturday morning in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police haven’t been able to identify the person yet, but...
OSHKOSH, WI
Daily Beast

Double Murder Was Fueled by Tragic Snowmobile Accident, Cops Say

Wisconsin police say they have solved a 30-year-old double murder that had its roots in long-simmering rage over a tragic snowmobile accident two decades earlier than that. DNA connected foundry worker Tony Haase to the 1992 stabbing deaths of Timothy Mumbrue, his girlfriend Tanna Togstad, and her dog, according to a criminal complaint.
ROYALTON, WI
WNCY

Appleton Woman Among Injured in Six Flags Parking Lot Shooting

GURNEE, IL (WTAQ) – A 19-year-old Appleton woman is among the three people injured after a shooting in a parking lot at Six Flags Great America on Sunday night. Officers responded to the amusement park around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired. “The shooting … was...
APPLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday. The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Active police situation in Appleton

Sprinklers put the fire out but 100 people were evacuated for a few hours and 14 couldn't go back home. The Packers president/CEO said a few weeks ago the Pro Shop had a record year last year. Anticipation for the team may be even higher this year. Victim's family reacts...
APPLETON, WI
WNCY

Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Man Arrested After Robbing Oshkosh Area Business

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh police are investigating a robbery after a man entered multiple businesses Friday afternoon, demanding money. The 28-year-old man claimed to have a weapon and allegedly received cash from one of the businesses before running away. He robbed the area business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.
cwbradio.com

Central Wisconsin Man Accused of High Speed Chase and Meth Possession Found not Competent for Trial

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A Central Wisconsin man accused of tossing a gun and meth from a car before crashing in a high speed chase has been found not competent to stand trial. Court records show that 26-year-old Trenton McCorkle failed to pass a competency evaluation in his case. He's accused of leading police on a chase through the Wausau metro last winter, weaving in and out of traffic before crashing into a light pole.
WAUSAU, WI
WNCY

Family of Five Evacuates Greenville House Fire

GREENVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department’s Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting “properly placed and maintained smoke detectors.”. “Absent this...
GREENVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen ‪in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
ANTIGO, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Fourteen Displaced After Oshkosh Apartment Fire

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fourteen people are displaced after an apartment fire in Oshkosh. Crews were called to Court Tower at 100 Court Street around 10 p.m. Thursday. Arriving crews found a small fire that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system on the ninth floor. Due to the...
OSHKOSH, WI
947jackfm.com

Two-Week-Old Puppies Abandoned in Forest County

CRANDON, WI (WSAU) — The Forest County Humane Society is reminding the public that they have a no-questions-asked policy when it comes to animal surrenders after a good samaritan found a box of puppies along a highway. According to a Facebook post the six puppies were crammed into a...
FOREST COUNTY, WI

