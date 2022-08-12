Read full article on original website
Related
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
cbs17
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
‘He loved life’: Friends remember North Carolina deputy amid search for his killer
The investigation continued on Sunday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice.
Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are growing concerns after another North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Raleigh off Battle Bridge Road. He was a member of the k-9 unit and had been a deputy for five years.
WRAL
Large police presence blocks Hodges Street in northwest Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence has blocked Hodges Street in northwest Raleigh Friday night. Crews on scene said they could see multiple police and EMS vehicles along Hodges Street and Paula Street. WRAL News is working to gather more information.
Man rushed to hospital from Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
WRAL
Raleigh police investigate fatal collision, active crime scene outside Raleigh home
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
Two brothers killed when SUV slams into Hardee’s restaurant in North Carolina, cops say
Police are investigating the crash.
21-year-old arrested in Raleigh deadly hit-and-run
Raleigh police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh couple shares special connection after iconic Arby's sign comes down on Hillsborough Street
Raleigh, N.C. — The iconic, lighted Arby’s sign on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh disappeared in early July, and since that time, people have made dozens of social media posts to pay homage to what was once a Raleigh landmark. Of all of those posts, perhaps Julia and Matthew...
cbs17
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
cbs17
1 in custody following Halifax County shooting
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Raleigh jiu jitsu school mourns loss of Wake Co. sheriff's deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's a somber reality Bill Dowey is still trying to process — he'll no longer spar with his friend Ned Byrd. "He was the same everywhere, man. Ned's the kind of guy that if someone didn't like Ned, I wouldn't trust him," Dowey said. Dowey...
Driver was shot before fatal crash in Raleigh neighborhood, says police
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home on Kissimmee near Filbin Creek Drive. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
'We're being vigilant': Search continues for gunman responsible for death of Wake County deputy
Searching nonstop, the Wake County Sheriff's Office has more help than before in finding who's responsible for shooting and killing Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.
Cast your vote: NC Highway Patrol enters ‘best looking cruiser’ contest
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’ The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar. This year, the NCSHP said […]
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
Comments / 0