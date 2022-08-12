ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL News

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man rushed to hospital from Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

FOX8 News

WRAL

Raleigh police investigate fatal collision, active crime scene outside Raleigh home

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 in custody following Halifax County shooting

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
ENFIELD, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh jiu jitsu school mourns loss of Wake Co. sheriff's deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. — It's a somber reality Bill Dowey is still trying to process — he'll no longer spar with his friend Ned Byrd. "He was the same everywhere, man. Ned's the kind of guy that if someone didn't like Ned, I wouldn't trust him," Dowey said. Dowey...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Driver was shot before fatal crash in Raleigh neighborhood, says police

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home on Kissimmee near Filbin Creek Drive. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
CBS 17

Cast your vote: NC Highway Patrol enters ‘best looking cruiser’ contest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’ The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar. This year, the NCSHP said […]
RALEIGH, NC

