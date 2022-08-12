Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine into the hood of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is, of course, good for 807 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO