2023 Honda Pilot Renderings Imagine A Stylish, Sporty-Looking SUV

The Honda Pilot is getting a significant makeover for the 2023 model year. It’ll debut sometime this year, but Honda has just kicked off the SUV’s teaser campaign. And the first teaser image didn’t reveal anything. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of unofficial renderings that preview the redesigned model, showing off the potential styling changes.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Rendered After First Spy Shots

It was nearly a year ago when we got a taste of the first all-electric Mercedes-Maybach vehicle destined for production, the EQS SUV. That was a concept vehicle, but a week ago we received spy photos of the first prototype spotted in public. Now, our friends at Motor.es conjured up an unofficial rendering based on those images, giving us a preview of the version folks can actually buy.
Next-Gen BMW 5 Series Spied Lapping Nurburgring Ahead Of 2023 Debut

The next-generation BMW 5 Series likely won’t debut until early next year. The automaker isn’t teasing the model yet as it continues developing the car. A new video from the CarSpyMedia YouTube channel captures the four-door sedan testing on and around the Nurburgring race track. Unlike the prototype...
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Spied As The Middle Child In The Hierarchy

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC made its debut in the United States with two available versions, both powered by a 2.0-liter 48-volt mild-hybrid engine with 258 horsepower (192 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. Work on the AMG-branded versions continues and after spying the flagship GLC 63, we have also caught a prototype of the smaller and more affordable GLC 43 model.
Lexus Electrified Sport Concept Will Debut In US At The Quail

The Lexus Electrified Sport concept will debut in the United States during Monterey Car Week, specifically at The Quail and the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 2023 RX 500h F SPORT Performance will also be there, and visitors will be able to check out the modified IS 500 from Hiraku Co. from the 2021 SEMA Show.
Buick, GMC Now Require $1,500 OnStar Subscription On New Vehicles

Shoppers who checked out a new Buick or GMC vehicle this summer were likely left scratching their heads looking at the window sticker. Since June 2, both General Motors brands have been selling vehicles with an optional OnStar package as standard equipment with no, uh, option to remove it, according to the Detroit Free Press. This forces buyers to pay $1,500 for three years of service whether they want it or not.
New Lamborghini Urus Model Breaks Record For SUV Climbing Pikes Peak

Lamborghini has been keeping a secret. During the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June, a new variant of the Urus set a course record for a production-spec SUV. The performance-focused machine covered the 156-turn mountain road in 10 minutes and 32.064 seconds. A Bentley Bentayga held the title since 2018 by clocking a time of 10:49.902.
Ford Previews Headlights That Can Project Signs Onto The Road

The Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was the first production car to have a head-up display in 1988. HUDs have greatly evolved since then by becoming larger in size, with the Lexus LS providing a generous 24-inch projection. Highly configurable, modern setups display loads of info in a crisp resolution. However, some automakers have already found a way to make sure those behind the wheel literally keep their eyes on the road.
1.7M Ford, Lincoln Vehicles Under NHTSA Investigation For Possible Brake Issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is currently conducting an investigation into reported front brake failures on Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans. This investigation is following the reported rupturing and leaking of front brake lines on these Ford sedans that can cause the braking system to fail. There have been 50 complaints so far and both Ford and NHTSA are working together to pursue a solution.
Rodin FZero Track Car Revealed With 1,160 HP And 224-MPH Top Speed

Is there room in the automotive spectrum for yet another hypercar? New Zealand-based Rodin Cars thinks so by developing the FZero. It's a track-only machine, but a road-going version is planned. The Batmobile-looking beast is an imposingly large single-seater stretching at 5,500 mm (216.5 in) long, 2,200 mm (86.6 in) wide, with a massive wheelbase of 3,000 mm (118.1 in). It sits impressively low to the ground at only 1,130 mm (44.4 in) tall.
Dodge Viper With Hellcat Redeye Swap Sounds Evil At The Drag Strip

Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine into the hood of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is, of course, good for 807 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.
Supercharged First-Gen Acura NSX Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn

The Acura (or Honda, depending on the market) NSX is a supercar icon of the 1990s. With 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters), it's not too powerful by modern performance car standards. The one in this video solves that problem by strapping a supercharger to the 3.0-liter V6. The forced induction pushes the output to a claimed 395 hp (294 kW or 400 metric hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Let's see what this machine can do on the Autobahn in this video.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Spied Wearing Camo Wrap To Hide Final Production Form

Usually, the progression of in-development vehicles sees camouflage come off as the debut date draws near. However, in this instance it seems things are going backward. Our spy photographers in Germany caught this Hyundai Ioniq 5 N wearing a full body camo wrap, where previously there was a far simpler wrap with many areas exposed. Prior to that, we saw cars with no camouflage at all. What gives, Hyundai?
Mercedes To Discontinue Metris Van In US After Q3 2023: Report

The Mercedes-Benz Metris will disappear from the company’s US lineup later next year. Production of the four-cylinder engine that powers it is ending, and it’s taking the low-selling van with it. The Metris isn’t the only casualty of this decision, according to the new Automotive News report. The...
2023 Toyota bZ4X Review: Electric Adequacy

Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Efficiency | Price | FAQs. Toyota hybrids and plug-in hybrids are now well-known entities in the automotive world. After several smaller-scale attempts at a battery-electric vehicle, the company is now fully diving into EVs with the 2023 Toyota bZ4X. With...
2023 Honda Civic Type R With OEM Accessories Gets Walkaround Treatment

With the new Civic Type R, Honda is waving goodbye to the wild styling of its predecessor by largely doing away with the fake vents and ultra-aggressive design. That's both good and bad news as some will appreciate the significantly toned-down look while others would've preferred the hardcore styling of the FK8 to evolve. Even when fitted with the Honda Access upgrades, the revamped CTR still looks relatively tame compared to its predecessor.
