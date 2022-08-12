ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Officials searching for missing East Texas teen

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
LINDALE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Arrested In Longview FB Player's Murder

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Longview High School freshman football player. Lederrion Devonte Johnson was taken into custody after a brief standoff with the Longview PD SWAT team at a Motel 6. Johnson is accused of shooting Rashaan Jefferson at an apartment Monday night.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
TYLER, TX
KTAL

Suspect arrested in Shreveport's first homicide of the year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police engaged in a brief standoff before arresting a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Longview teen. Rashaan Jefferson was shot to death at the Preserve Apartments on Monday. Police suspect that Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, is responsible for the shooting. Johnson was staying in a room at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spurt 63 in Longview. The Longview SWAT team responded to the location and arrested Johnson without incident following the standoff, which lasted from about 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

One year after fatal hit and run family still waiting for answers

SHREVEPORT, La. - Family and friends came together in Shreveport Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary. It was one year ago that Kenneth Boyter died and his wife, Elizabeth, was critically injured in a hit and run. It happened in the eastbound lane of Highway 3132 between Terry Bradshaw and...
SHREVEPORT, LA

