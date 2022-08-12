Read full article on original website
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, TexasTour Tyler TexasMarshall, TX
The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Stacy Cammack: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Woman arrested on criminally negligent homicide warrant for 2021 fatal crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was arrested Friday on a warrant issued for her involvement in a fatal Rusk County crash in Feb. 2021 per officials. On Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:48 a.m., troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on US-79, approximately 5.7 miles south of Henderson in […]
Former Texas peace officer, convicted serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
KLTV
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Christus Good...
Officials searching for missing East Texas teen
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
easttexasradio.com
Suspect Arrested In Longview FB Player’s Murder
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Longview High School freshman football player. Lederrion Devonte Johnson was taken into custody after a brief standoff with the Longview PD SWAT team at a Motel 6. Johnson is accused of shooting Rashaan Jefferson at an apartment Monday night.
Officials seeking whereabouts of East Texas woman missing since July
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to the GCSO, Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, was last seen in July at a residence on Private Road 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in Kilgore/Gladewater area. Officials say Sharrer stands approximately 5’4” and...
Police: 18-year-old beat man to death with baseball bat in north Austin
Police said they're investigating a homicide after they found a man dead Wednesday from "blunt force trauma to the head" outside of a store in north Austin.
Police: Tyler ‘shoot out’ suspect shot man after pool hall argument
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who was arrested after a “shoot out” on Morris Street on Monday, began firing shots after a pool hall argument, according to an arrest warrant. A witness met with police who reported that they were told two men were inside the pool hall and “everyone was giving everyone […]
DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
KTAL
Suspect arrested in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.
KLTV
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police engaged in a brief standoff before arresting a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Longview teen. Rashaan Jefferson was shot to death at the Preserve Apartments on Monday. Police suspect that Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, is responsible for the shooting. Johnson was staying in a room at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spurt 63 in Longview. The Longview SWAT team responded to the location and arrested Johnson without incident following the standoff, which lasted from about 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Cherokee County Commissioner arrested for DWI, evading gives apology
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cherokee County commissioner was arrested Friday night for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated. He has since apologized for the incident. Steven Norton, 51, said in an apology posted to his personal Facebook page that he “takes full responsibility for creating this incident.” Norton is the Precinct 2 Commissioner […]
KTBS
Vehicle burglary suspects target nursing homes, hospitals, and daycares in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. Shreveport police are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries across the city at nursing homes, hospitals, and daycare facilities. Police said the suspects forcibly entered the vehicles by breaking windows. Purses, credit cards and other items were reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport police or crime...
AFFIDAVIT: Shootout that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler started from an argument
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The arrest warrant affidavit for the Tyler man who killed one and injured another person at a poll hall business in Tyler on Aug. 8 have been released, and details the shootout stemmed from an argument. Frederick Leon Harvey, 59, was booked into the Smith...
Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty. According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online […]
KTBS
One year after fatal hit and run family still waiting for answers
SHREVEPORT, La. - Family and friends came together in Shreveport Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary. It was one year ago that Kenneth Boyter died and his wife, Elizabeth, was critically injured in a hit and run. It happened in the eastbound lane of Highway 3132 between Terry Bradshaw and...
KTAL
Baby ball python stolen from Shreveport pet store; reward offered
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local pet store is asking for help in finding a baby Albino Ball Python stolen from its cage. The one-foot baby python was stolen from The Pet Zone store in Shreveport during a busy Saturday afternoon. Store manager Zachary Nelson says this was not...
Clinton Young, former death row inmate, arrested while in Mississippi 'for same offense'
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Former death row inmate Clinton Young has been arrested again, according to the Clinton Young Foundation. According to the foundation's website, prosecutors obtained a second indictment in Harrison County, Texas. Young was arrested in Mississippi while working a "court approved job." The foundation released the...
Smith County pastor accused of stealing from elderly couple, sentenced to 10 years probation
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County pastor accused of stealing from an elderly couple in 2021 pleaded guilty to theft charges on Friday. Jerome Milton, 66, pleaded guilty to two theft of property charges greater or equal to $30,000 or less than $150,000. One of the charges specified the theft was against an elderly […]
