LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police engaged in a brief standoff before arresting a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Longview teen. Rashaan Jefferson was shot to death at the Preserve Apartments on Monday. Police suspect that Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, is responsible for the shooting. Johnson was staying in a room at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spurt 63 in Longview. The Longview SWAT team responded to the location and arrested Johnson without incident following the standoff, which lasted from about 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO