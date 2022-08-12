Read full article on original website
Why Is Jon Batiste Leaving 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'?
Jon Batiste is officially leaving "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" after seven years.
Stephen Colbert announces Louis Cato as new band leader on 'The Late Show'
Stephen Colbert announced that bandleader Jon Batiste is leaving "The Late Show" after seven seasons to pursue other interests. Musician Louis Cato will step in to lead the house band.
‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Sets First Ever Musical Residencies With St. Vincent, James Taylor & Joe Walsh
EXCLUSIVE: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is adding some musical firepower. The CBS late-night show is introducing its first-ever musical residencies with artists St. Vincent, James Taylor and Joe Walsh each sitting in with Jon Batiste’s house band Stay Human for a week. St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark,...
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Anderson Cooper & Don Lemon Are No Longer Considered 'It Boys' At CNN: Headaches For Top Stars As Network’s Profits Drop Below $1 Billion For The First Time Since 2006
CNN’s new boss, Chris Licht, is only a few months into his new job and has already managed to upset network stars Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.“Chris (Licht) is the opposite of Jeff Zucker, the man he replaced at CNN. Jeff had everyone’s phone number and would text Anderson (Cooper) and Don Lemon all the time. He loved knowing all the company gossip and would often socialize with his anchors. The new boss couldn’t be more different,” sources tell Radar. “Chris doesn’t want to be friends with Don, Anderson, or anyone else. He wants to be their boss. Which apparently...
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid
Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
Nicolle Wallace Is New Boss At MSNBC Post Rachel Maddow
Nicolle Wallace is such a ratings powerhouse at MSNBC that her name is at the top of the list of people to replace Rachel Maddow. “If Nicolle can score over a million viewers in the afternoon can you imagine what she would get in primetime?” a top MSNBC insider tells Radar.
Wendy Williams Sparks More Concern After Promoting New Podcast, ‘I’ll Be Back’
Wendy Williams has been drawing more concern than fanfare these days as the talk show queen teases her return to the public forum. The former Wendy Williams Show host posted a since-deleted promo video on Wednesday teasing her new podcast, The Wendy Experience. “Co-hosts, I’m famous, and I’ll be back,...
‘Good Morning America’ Viewers Urge Show to Fire Host: Here’s Who They Want as Replacement
Since 2018, Whit Johnson has served as co-anchor of the weekend editions of Good Morning America. Three years later, the journalist added another role to his resume when ABC introduced him as the newest Saturday anchor of ABC World News Tonight. Recently, however, he’s abandoned his post on GMA to fill in for David Muir on World News Tonight.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial
Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Breaks Silence After Show Makes Final Hosting Decision
Upon hearing the good news about the Jeopardy! hosting situation for next season, Ken Jennings is speaking out. As you can tell, Jennings headed over to Twitter and shared his thoughts. Jennings, one of the most prolific champions in show history, will be back along with Mayim Bialik. Jennings would...
Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off
Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
Friends star Lisa Kudrow annoyed by son’s reaction to hit 90’s sitcom
Friends star Lisa Kudrow has joked that she was annoyed by her son’s reaction to the hit sitcom. During Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actress revealed that her son Julian Murray Stern watched the show while sick with Covid, and teased that his love for the male characters was annoying.
The Real Reason Why You Won't See New Episodes of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Anymore
14,000 episodes, 57 seasons, and two spinoffs after Days of Our Lives first premiered on NBC, the network announced that big changes are coming for the soap opera. Although the series has had a home on NBC for more than five decades, a statement confirms that the show will no longer air on traditional TV, but on streaming platform Peacock instead.
Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host
WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
Steve Harvey Left Speechless By Comedian's Answer On 'Celebrity Family Feud'
Rhys Darby's New Zealand slang might've come off as a little NSFW at first.
The View fans confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘strange and insulting’ behavior toward co-hosts on live TV
THE View fans have confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s “strange” and “insulting” behavior during Wednesday’s live show. In recent months, viewers have been calling for the 66-year-old comedian to be fired due to her on-air antics. It all started about halfway through the broadcast when...
