nbcboston.com
Water Main Break Along Tremont Street in Boston Causes Road to Buckle
A water main break Monday morning along Tremont Street in Boston has left a section of the road damaged, with an SUV sinking into it. The water main break was near the corner of Tremont Street and Lenox Street in Boston. An NBC10 Boston crew on scene saw a considerable flow of water along the street when they first arrived before 4 a.m. By around 4:30 a.m., the water had been turned off, but parts of the street were starting to buckle. One SUV that was parked overnight sunk into a hole as part of the road collapsed.
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Dies After Crash Into Vehicle Door While in Somerville Bike Lane, DA Says
A man who was riding a bicycle has died after a crash on Friday in Somerville, Massachusetts. The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says 70-year-old Stephen Conley of Somerville was in the bike lane on Broadway. The driver of a parked Land Rover opened his door, and Conley crashed into it.
Boston Police officer struck by vehicle on River Street
BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on River Street in Mattapan. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., an officer directing traffic in the area...
whdh.com
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
nbcboston.com
Boston Facing ‘Severe' Traffic Congestion During Orange Line Shutdown, Officials Warn
The upcoming, unprecedented shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line won't just impact the train's riders, officials warned Monday, it will slow travel on roads across the Boston area as well. "Traffic congestion is expected to be severe," Massachusetts State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said at a news conference, urging subway...
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
nbcboston.com
1 Dead Following Shooting in Boston's South End
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Boston’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded to the area of West Dedham Street shortly before 10p.m. One man was taken to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released any additional information. No arrests...
nbcboston.com
Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings
A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
whdh.com
Drivers ready? City of Boston launches a new parking app Monday
BOSTON — Some changes are on tap for drivers who park in the City of Boston. The city is using a new parking app, and it launches on Monday. Boston has partnered with ParkMobile and the new app will replace the current version of the ParkBoston app. The city says it offers “an enhanced user experience and more functionality.”
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
nbcboston.com
Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns
"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
nbcboston.com
2 Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover in Boston
An overturned tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Boston caused major delays early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police shut down multiple lanes in response to the crash. MassDOT spent the morning hours clearing beverage cans and bottles that the trailer was carrying strewn across both eastbound and westbound lanes....
19-year-old identified in fatal shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON — Boston Police identified the teen that was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene officers located Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound. Barkon...
nbcboston.com
South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting
Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
Body found in Brockton park
BROCKTON – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the waters of a Brockton park Sunday morning.The man was found around 10 a.m. in D.W. Field Park.Brockton Police said the medical examiner is currently working to determine the man's cause of death.No further details are currently available.
nbcboston.com
Dorchester Fire Displaces 8 People
Authorities say a fire on 975 Dorchester Ave. displaced eight people in Dorchester, Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. According to the Boston Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities are investigating. No one was injured in the fire, said officials.
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
