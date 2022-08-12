ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Foxx Says He Specifically Wanted to Star Alongside Dave Franco in Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ and It Paid Off

Jamie Foxx lives to entertain, and that was exactly his goal with Day Shift. His range as an actor is impressive—who else can effortlessly go from Oscar-winning biopics to vampire-hunting action flicks? The vampire genre has been around since the beginning of time and with Day Shift, Foxx has teamed up with costar, Dave Franco, to deliver a fresh, fun iteration that is sure to provide fans of these styles of films with the kind of bloody gore and excitement they adore.
TVLine

She-Hulk Director: The Opening Episode Is 'Huge' in a Way That Was a First for MCU Vet Mark Ruffalo

Even 10 years into his run as the Hulk, Mark Ruffalo apparently can be surprised. Disney+’s She-Hulk, premiering this Thursday, Aug. 18 with the first of nine half-hour-ish episodes, follows legal eagle Jen Walters (played by Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany) as she accidentally becomes a Hulk akin to her cousin, Bruce Banner (Ruffalo). The bulk of the first episode thus involves Bruce’s “Smart Hulk” persona schooling a reluctant Jen on how to live life as a sometime-Hulk — including big, green fighting techniques and, yes, the importance of reinforced bedroom furniture. That in-depth, cousin-to-cousin tutorial resulted in a bit of a...
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
UPI News

'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' posters feature Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing its new series She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law. The streaming service shared character posters for the series Thursday featuring Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil and Ginger Gonzaga. She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law is based on the Marvel Comics character She-Hulk. The series follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer in her 30s...
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
Complex

Tiffany Haddish Asked Usher For Permission Before Using Herpes Joke

Unlike other comedians who have recently come under fire for their jokes, Tiffany Haddish makes sure to ask for permission before making someone the butt of her quips. The comedian and actress told Cosmopolitan for its Travel Issue that she makes sure to “check and verify with people” beforehand. “If I can’t say it to your face, I shouldn’t be able to say it,” she said. “Period. That’s how I draw the line.”
Us Weekly

‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
Decider.com

‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Christel Khalil Reflects on 20 Years of Lily Winters: “I Was Just a Kid”

It’s been exactly 20 years since Christel Khalil came into the soap opera world as Lily Winters on the CBS show The Young and the Restless. And now the 34-year-old actress is recalling how “nervous” she was when she began as a teenager, as well as looking back on some of her most pivotal storylines. Khalil began her time as Lily, a rebellious teenager, in 2002, nearly 30 years after the show began its run. In an interview with TV Insider, the actress remembered her first scene with Victoria Rowell, who played her mother, Drucilla. “I remember being nervous and wanting to do...
