ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Earl Thomas' Texas Home Burns Down, Considered "Total Loss"

Earl Thomas and his family are going through a devastating predicament today as it has been reported that his home in Orange, Texas has burned down. Parts of the home are still standing, however, officials who helped fight the fire are now calling the home a "total loss." As the...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Steve Worster Passes Away

Bridge City and University of Texas legend Steve Worster passed away August 13. Worster turned 73 in July. He had been battling health problems for several years. Worster helped lead Bridge City to a 3A State Championship in 1966 after reaching the title game in 1965. He rushed for 5422 yards during his career before going to Texas where he helped the Longhorns win two National Titles. He rushed for 2,353 yards and 36 career touchdowns as Texas won 30 consecutive games between 1968 and 1970. He was also fourth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy in 1970.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas Longhorn legend Steve Worster has died

Steve Worster, a Texas high school football legend who was a star on two Texas Longhorn national championship teams, has died at the age of 73. Worster was a three-time all-state running back at Bridge City High School in southeast Texas, and as a senior in 1966 he rushed for over 2,200 yards and led his school to a 30-6 win over McKinney in the Class 3A state championship game. In that 1966 state final he ran for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Orange County, TX
Orange County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say

Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
ANAHUAC, TX
kogt.com

OCSO Shows Veteran Support

Marine Veteran Cpl Landers will be seen in his new and improved unit on the streets. Orange County Sheriff’s Office are proud supporters of our Veterans and grateful for their services.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

Calls To Services (August 8 to August 14, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 76 calls.  . Jail Population:   We currently have fifteen (15) inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper.     .  . Jail Bookings:  Last...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Bear Path#The State Fire Marshal#The Orange Fire Dept#Esd
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Jasper takes on Diboll in scrimmage game

Just a week ago, the Bulldogs were having their first practice in full pads. On Friday, the Bulldogs traveled to Diboll for their first time to make contact with someone other than Bulldogs. The Lumberjacks of Diboll are picked to win first in District 9 3A D1. The sign on...
DIBOLL, TX
kogt.com

OC Marriage Licenses

Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of August 8, 2022 thru August 12, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Health Services
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County jury sentenced convicted drug dealer to 99 years in prison

A Liberty County jury found Curtis Leon Tarver, Jr., 50, guilty of Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine and sentenced him to 99 years in prison on July 26, 2022. The Honorable Judge Mark Morefield, 75th Judicial District Court, presided over the two-day trial. Prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons week of 8/12/22

Multi-County Crime Stoppers serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Do you know anything about these Featured Felons for the Week of 08-12-2022? All warrants are confirmed active as of 8/9/22. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them!. To be eligible for a...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy