hotnewhiphop.com
Earl Thomas' Texas Home Burns Down, Considered "Total Loss"
Earl Thomas and his family are going through a devastating predicament today as it has been reported that his home in Orange, Texas has burned down. Parts of the home are still standing, however, officials who helped fight the fire are now calling the home a "total loss." As the...
Texas State Fire Marshal's Office joins investigation into fire that destroyed the home of Earl Thomas
ORANGE, Texas — Officials are investigating the cause of the fire that engulfed the home of former National Football League player, Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas in flames. The Orange County Sherriff's Office is the lead investigating party, but they're being assisted by the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office...
kogt.com
Steve Worster Passes Away
Bridge City and University of Texas legend Steve Worster passed away August 13. Worster turned 73 in July. He had been battling health problems for several years. Worster helped lead Bridge City to a 3A State Championship in 1966 after reaching the title game in 1965. He rushed for 5422 yards during his career before going to Texas where he helped the Longhorns win two National Titles. He rushed for 2,353 yards and 36 career touchdowns as Texas won 30 consecutive games between 1968 and 1970. He was also fourth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy in 1970.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Longhorn legend Steve Worster has died
Steve Worster, a Texas high school football legend who was a star on two Texas Longhorn national championship teams, has died at the age of 73. Worster was a three-time all-state running back at Bridge City High School in southeast Texas, and as a senior in 1966 he rushed for over 2,200 yards and led his school to a 30-6 win over McKinney in the Class 3A state championship game. In that 1966 state final he ran for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say
Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Moore brothers officially home; family thrilled with prayers received
MAURICEVILLE – On the morning of July 27, a horrific traffic crash took place that is every parent’s worst fear. Mauriceville brothers Clayton, Hayden and Peanut Moore, along with two other friends, were heading to a football practice and workout at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School when their vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
kogt.com
OCSO Shows Veteran Support
Marine Veteran Cpl Landers will be seen in his new and improved unit on the streets. Orange County Sheriff’s Office are proud supporters of our Veterans and grateful for their services.
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Calls To Services (August 8 to August 14, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 76 calls. . Jail Population: We currently have fifteen (15) inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper. . . Jail Bookings: Last...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Orange Saturday night, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — A Saturday night shooting that Orange Police officers are investigating has turned deadly. The shooting happened in the 100 block of 1st Street, according to an Orange Police Department release. Orange Police responded to call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound that came in around 9:30 p.m.
kjas.com
Jasper takes on Diboll in scrimmage game
Just a week ago, the Bulldogs were having their first practice in full pads. On Friday, the Bulldogs traveled to Diboll for their first time to make contact with someone other than Bulldogs. The Lumberjacks of Diboll are picked to win first in District 9 3A D1. The sign on...
kogt.com
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of August 8, 2022 thru August 12, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
Louisiana kindergartner kicked out of school for having two moms [VIDEO]
A Louisiana couple is speaking out after they say a Christian school kicked their daughter out of the academy for having two moms.
Cold case solved? | Discovery of Port Arthur man's body leads to bones believed linked to 14-year-old missing person case
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers this week have discovered the body of a Port Arthur man missing since late July as well as bones believed to be of a Port Neches person who went missing 14 years ago. The search for Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, of Port Arthur, who...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County jury sentenced convicted drug dealer to 99 years in prison
A Liberty County jury found Curtis Leon Tarver, Jr., 50, guilty of Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine and sentenced him to 99 years in prison on July 26, 2022. The Honorable Judge Mark Morefield, 75th Judicial District Court, presided over the two-day trial. Prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented...
kingwood.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons week of 8/12/22
Multi-County Crime Stoppers serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Do you know anything about these Featured Felons for the Week of 08-12-2022? All warrants are confirmed active as of 8/9/22. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them!. To be eligible for a...
