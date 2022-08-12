It would appear that the run of former UFC lightweight champion BJ Penn attempting to be the governor of Hawaii has come to an end. When it was revealed that Penn was no longer competing in the UFC, fans were wondering what he would be doing with his life after competition. While he is not the first MMA fighter to transition to politics, few expected to hear that he would be running for the office of Governor, in his home state of Hawaii. Nevertheless, he made the announcement earlier this year that he was entering the race.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO