MMAmania.com
Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick
Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Teofimo Lopez Stops Pedro Campa!
By Ken Hissner: At Resorts World Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday over ESPN and ESPN+ Bob Arum (Top Rank) presented in the Main Event former IBF, WBO and WBA Lightweight champion now Super Lightweight Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez, of Brooklyn, New York stopped Pedro “Ropa” Campa of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, in the seventh round after scoring a knockdown for the vacant WBO International and NABF titles.
mmanews.com
A Film Could Be Made About Tyson Pedro Getting Stabbed By Father
Tyson Pedro might have the most incredible comeback story in UFC history. The Australian fighter is set to take on his next UFC challenge when he faces Harry Hunsucker at UFC 278. As he prepares for his next step toward the top of the UFC light heavyweight rankings, Pedro sat down to reminisce about how he got to where he is now and the bond he shares with his dad.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul DM’d ‘p—sy’ Pedro Munhoz after ‘b—ch move’ vs. Sean O’Malley — despite scratched cornea
Pedro Munhoz is pretty firmly confirmed as not a p—sy. The Brazilian Bantamweight has been in there with multiple UFC champions, names like Aljamain Sterling, Cody Garbrandt, and Dominick Cruz. 35 years of age and still ranked in the Top 10, Munhoz has thrown down with a who’s who of the 135-pound rank and file for the last five years. Whenever he ends up behind on the cards, Munhoz bites down on the mouthpiece and swings big. In 28 professional fights, Munhoz has never been stopped by strikes or submission.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”
Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
mmanews.com
Gerald Meerschaert Submits Bruno Silva At UFC San Diego
Gerald Meerschaert finished Bruno Silva with a nasty left hook right followed by an impressive guillotine!. Opening the main card of UFC San Diego, Gerald Meerschaert displayed sublime patience and timing, as he caught the -300 favorite Silva. Following the left hook that folded Silva, Meerschaert wrapped up Silva’s neck in a tight guillotine to secure the tap.
mmanews.com
Dana White Calls MMA Journalist A ‘Jackass’ For Jake Paul Question
UFC President Dana White is getting tired of silly questions involving Jake Paul. White has gone back and forth with the younger Paul brother since the YouTuber began dabbling in the world of boxing. Between online disses, insulting music videos, and various squabbles through the media, these two have developed something of a love-hate relationship with one another.
mmanews.com
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
mmanews.com
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (8/7-8/13)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. It was another busy week of events with top promotions like...
Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)
Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie. Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.
mmanews.com
Bellator 284 Results & Highlights: Yamauchi Stops Gracie
Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi took place live tonight from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!. Tonight’s main event featured welterweights Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi battling it out. Gracie is currently ranked #5 in...
mmanews.com
BJ Penn Drastically Loses GOP Nomination For Hawaii Governor
It would appear that the run of former UFC lightweight champion BJ Penn attempting to be the governor of Hawaii has come to an end. When it was revealed that Penn was no longer competing in the UFC, fans were wondering what he would be doing with his life after competition. While he is not the first MMA fighter to transition to politics, few expected to hear that he would be running for the office of Governor, in his home state of Hawaii. Nevertheless, he made the announcement earlier this year that he was entering the race.
mmanews.com
Archives: Burroughs Kills Rumor of Helping McGregor (2018)
On this day four years ago, Jordan Burroughs shut down rumors that he helped prepare Conor McGregor for his UFC 229 bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Looking back, perhaps had McGregor been able to enlist the services of Burroughs, perhaps the outcome would have been different. But at UFC 229, Khabib was able to submit McGregor in the fourth round in what was mostly a one-sided contest.
mmanews.com
Cruz: I’d Choose PPV Undercard Over Fight Night Main Event
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is set to return to main event action tonight, but a headliner was seemingly not his preference. For the first time in 2022, Cruz will make the walk to the Octagon tonight at UFC San Diego. Closing out the proceedings in front of his home crowd, the 135-pound legend is set to share the cage with top-five contender Marlon “Chito” Vera at the top of a bill that also features names like David Onama, Nina Nunes, Bruno Silva, and Angela Hill.
mmanews.com
Till Jokes About Cormier’s Commentary Bias, DC Unamused
It seems that Daniel Cormier is getting tired of people questioning his ability to commentate for his own teammates, especially if that person is Darren Till. In recent times the hot thing to do in MMA communities appears to be complaining about the UFC’s commentary, particularly between Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. All it takes is one glance at social media during a big PPV event, and you will be bombarded with tweets of people saying that the commentary is biased, whether it is a fair complaint or not.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Comes Within Inches Of Spectacular Knockout
Demba Seck just barely missed out on landing what would have been a likely frontrunner for MMA’s Knockout of the Year. Competing at EFC 96 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Seck closed out the event’s prelims in a featherweight bout against Stephan De la Rey. With De la Rey in top control late in the second round, Seck created some space before attempting a wild kick.
