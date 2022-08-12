Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter: Joshua Is Taking Rematch Seriously, But Usyk Is a Special Fighter, One In A Million
Alexander Krassyuk can appreciate the seriousness with which Anthony Joshua is approaching his chance to become three-time heavyweight champion—the promoter just has a hard time seeing how the British star can actually defeat Oleksandr Usyk. Krassyuk, the promoter of WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion Usyk, admitted that...
Boxing Scene
Video: Teofimo Lopez Talks Campa, Ryan Garcia, Moving Up, More
Video By Ryan Burton - Teofimo Lopez Interview - It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Withdraws From Omar Figueroa Clash, Citing Mental Health; Rest Of Showtime Card To Move Forward
Adrien Broner will no longer appear on this weekend's previously announced Showtime quadrupleheader. The former four-division titlist took to his verified Instagram account to confirm his official withdrawal from a planned junior welterweight clash with Texas' Omar Figueroa. The battle of ex-titleholders was due to headline a four-fight Showtime Championship Boxing telecast from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida but will no longer include the Cincinnati native.
Boxing Scene
Wilfredo Mendez Injures Knee, Upcoming Fight is Pushed Back
Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico – Former 105-pound world champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Wilfredo 'Bimbito' Méndez from Trujillo Alto, suffered a knee injury so his main fight next Saturday, August 20th in Trujillo Alto against Israel Vázquez, from Bayamón, has been postponed until further notice.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Not Buying Fury's Retirement, Sees It as Publicity Stunt on Eve of Usyk-Joshua
Eddie Hearn, promoter of Anthony Joshua, believes Tyson Fury's most recent retirement is nothing more than a publicity stunt to take away from of the shine from Joshua's upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight belts when he faces Usyk on...
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez: We Gave Tyson Fury Until August 26 To Confirm Retirement in Writing
Earlier this week, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury once again announced his retirement - just days after announcing that he wanted to fight again, in a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora. The World Boxing Council is no rushing to determine the situation of their heavyweight title. However, the sanctioning body...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: Canelo's Achieved A lot, But There Are Questions on How He Did That, What He Used
The animosity between Gennadiy Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez was significantly elevated in 2018 - after Canelo tested positive for banned substance Clenbuterol, which postponed their rematch. Golovkin would call Canelo a cheater and questioned his past performances - including his ability to take big shots in their 2017 encounter...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Ready For All At 140: I'll Take All Their Dreams Away, Here To Be Their Nightmare
Teofimo Lopez is not averse to the idea of taking at least one more non-title fight in pursuit of his goal to become a two-division champion. The idea of next facing unbeaten contenders Ryan Garcia or Arnold Barboza—or perhaps both—is the most realistic option amidst a largely unrealistic immediate future that includes a straightaway shot at the 140-pound crown.
Boxing Scene
Arslanbek Makhmudov Inks Co-Promotional Pact With Top Rank
Heavyweight knockout extraordinaire Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov has signed a multi-year co-promotional contract with Top Rank, who will work in conjunction with Camille Estephan’s Eye of the Tiger. Makhmudov, born in Russia and now residing in Montreal, Canada, has knocked out all 14 of his professional opponents, including 10 in the first round.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: I'm An Elusive, Dynamic, Outspoken & Entertaining Fighter You Can Rely On
It’ll be “the takeover” attempt take two for Teofimo Lopez Jr. when the former unified lightweight champion moves up to 140 pounds to fight Pedro Campa this Saturday at Resorts World in Las Vegas on ESPN. Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) has not fought since losing his titles...
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Wants Martinez, Jesse Rodriguez and Then Nakatani
Sunny Edwards is focused on securing a three-fight global tour which starts in Mexico later this year and ends on a “massive” night in Japan. The IBF flyweight champion is hoping to land a unification clash with WBC titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez and ‘Showtime’ is happy to travel his rival’s backyard for the fight.
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: As Long As There's A Path To World Title, I Want To Fight Anyone That's In My Way
Vergil Ortiz Jr. hopes to figure out his next move soon, even as there remains a logjam at the top of the welterweight division. All of the major hardware is currently occupied by Errol Spence (28-0, 22KOs; WBA/WBC/IBF) and Terence Crawford (38-0, 29KOs; WBO), who for months have been working out terms for a potential showdown later this year. The top contenders in the division are forced to play the waiting game, though with fighters like Ortiz already making moves to secure their place in line for when a title shot becomes available.
Boxing Scene
Video: Teofimo Lopez Discusses Big Return, Future Plans, More
Teofimo Lopez Interview - (Video by Ryan Burton) - Las Vegas, Nevada - Former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) made his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs). It was Lopez's first bout since last year's stunning defeat at the...
Boxing Scene
Pedro Campa: I'm Coming To Beat Teofimo Lopez By Any Means Necessary!
On Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas will see the return of former lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez move up to junior welterweight to start his quest of becoming a two-division world champion when he takes on Pedro Campa in a 10-round bout for the WBO International and NABF junior welterweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets Promise Fireworks in Crossroads Clash
In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
Boxing Scene
Jose Enrique Vivas Grinds Out Split Decision Win Over Edy Valencia In Slugfest
Jose Enrique Vivas went toe-to-toe with Edy Valencia for eight straight rounds to return to the win column the hard way. The Mexican featherweight grinded out a hard fought split decision win as a result. Judge Lisa Giampa (78-74) scored in favor of Valencia, overruled by Patricia Morse Jarman (77-75) and Tim Cheatham (77-75) who ruled in favor of Vivas in the final ESPN+ preliminary bout Saturday evening at Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Xander Zayas Floors Elias Espadas Twice, Scores 5th Round Stoppage In Las Vegas
Xander Zayas could not have asked for a more spectacular return to the ring. Angered by having to miss out on a showcase slot on the eve of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade due to illness, the 19-year-old Boricua prospect was at full strength in a statement-making fifth round knockout of Elias Espadas. Zayas scored two knockdowns on the night, the latter producing an immediate stoppage at 0:23 of round five.
Boxing Scene
Khan on Usyk: He's in Great Shape, He’s A lot Bigger, A lot Thicker - Still Very Quick
Former world champion Amir Khan walked away impressed when he watched Oleksandr Usyk training in Dubai for the upcoming rematch with Anthony Joshua. Usyk will defend the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles against Joshua on August 20th in Saudi Arabia. Last September, Usyk outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to...
Boxing Scene
Figueroa: We Don't Know What Happened In Ramos Fight; Didn't Feel Legs Under Me
Omar Figueroa Jr. baffled fans the night he boxed Abel Ramos. Oddsmakers favored Figueroa when their welterweight bout was announced, but Figueroa’s poor, peculiar performance against Ramos in May 2021 left skeptics questioning the former WBC lightweight champion’s commitment to his boxing career. Ramos battered Figueroa for most of their entirely one-sided, six-round fight, in which Figueroa utilized an unusual style that wasn’t an approach Figueroa practiced during training camp for the Ramos match.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: We Want Taylor, Prograis, Zepeda; To Be Two-Time World Champ
Teofimo Lopez Jr. can officially move forward with the next stage of his career. The main question is who will land in the opposite corner for his next adventure. A successful night came from Lopez’s full-fledged junior welterweight debut after scoring a seventh-round stoppage of Mexico’s Pedro Campa in his August 13 ring return. The ESPN-televised bout was his first since suffering his lone defeat and the end of his lightweight championship reign following a split decision loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November 27 at Madison Square Garden Hulu Theater in New York City.
