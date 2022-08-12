MacDonald opens with a level change and gets the grappling going. MacDonald going for the inside trip but fails. Dilano is on top. MacDonald has Taylor’s arm trapped looking to get a submission here. A triangle looked likely until Taylor defended the position. Taylor still on top. Taylor manages to get up and the two get back to trading strikes in the middle. Nice one two from Rory. Taylor with a sharp jab and a hook. Another jab from Taylor. MacDonald appears to want to grapple again. Taylor making good work off his jab. Taylor rushes in with a combo and connects just the straight right. Rory eats two quick jabs. Rory does not want to be in these exchanges as he keeps looking for openings to grapple. Huge right hand by Taylor sends MacDonald down. Light follow-up strikes on the ground forces the referee to call a stop to the contest.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO