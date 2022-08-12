Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Related
A Bellator MMA fighter let his opponent hit him over and over so he could time the ultimate counter punch KO
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Withdraws From Omar Figueroa Clash, Citing Mental Health; Rest Of Showtime Card To Move Forward
Adrien Broner will no longer appear on this weekend's previously announced Showtime quadrupleheader. The former four-division titlist took to his verified Instagram account to confirm his official withdrawal from a planned junior welterweight clash with Texas' Omar Figueroa. The battle of ex-titleholders was due to headline a four-fight Showtime Championship Boxing telecast from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida but will no longer include the Cincinnati native.
Dilano Taylor Crushes Rory MacDonald To Punch Ticket To Finals – PFL 8 Results (Highlights)
MacDonald opens with a level change and gets the grappling going. MacDonald going for the inside trip but fails. Dilano is on top. MacDonald has Taylor’s arm trapped looking to get a submission here. A triangle looked likely until Taylor defended the position. Taylor still on top. Taylor manages to get up and the two get back to trading strikes in the middle. Nice one two from Rory. Taylor with a sharp jab and a hook. Another jab from Taylor. MacDonald appears to want to grapple again. Taylor making good work off his jab. Taylor rushes in with a combo and connects just the straight right. Rory eats two quick jabs. Rory does not want to be in these exchanges as he keeps looking for openings to grapple. Huge right hand by Taylor sends MacDonald down. Light follow-up strikes on the ground forces the referee to call a stop to the contest.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UFC 278 live stream: How to watch Usman vs Edwards online and on TV this weekend
Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards this weekend, as the pair headline at UFC 278 in Utah.Usman (20-1) is on a 19-fight win streak, with Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) having already fallen to the Nigerian-American on that run. In 2015, four years before becoming champion, Usman outpointed the Briton, who has impressively responded with a nine-fight winning streak of his own to earn a title shot at long last.Usman, 35, last competed in November, achieving a second victory over Colby Covington to retain the belt for a fifth straight successful title...
WWE’s Bobby Lashley may get to pursue his MMA ambitions
What’s next for Bobby Lashley on RAW? He’s taken care of business against Ciampa, dispelled of Theory, and unless his on-again, off-again house show circuit program with The Miz is magically ripe for a big-time televised run following a win over his “Mizion,” it would appear “The Almighty” might have just found himself without an obvious heel opponent for his United States Championship belt.
WWE・
Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
UFC 278 card: Usman vs Edwards and all fights this weekend
Leon Edwards will seek to avenge a loss to Kamaru Usman when the pair clash in the main event of UFC 278 this weekend, as the Briton also attempts to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.Usman (20-1) earned a decision victory over Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) in 2015 as part of an ongoing 19-fight win streak, which led the Nigerian-American to the welterweight title in 2019.Usman, 35, has since retained the title in five straight bouts, with two wins against Colby Covington, two against Jorge Masvidal, and one against Gilbert Burns. As such, the “Nigerian Nightmare” has declared...
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Dana White Calls MMA Journalist A ‘Jackass’ For Jake Paul Question
UFC President Dana White is getting tired of silly questions involving Jake Paul. White has gone back and forth with the younger Paul brother since the YouTuber began dabbling in the world of boxing. Between online disses, insulting music videos, and various squabbles through the media, these two have developed something of a love-hate relationship with one another.
mmanews.com
Angela Hill Reveals The UFC Record She Is Aiming For
UFC strawweight veteran Angela Hill is gunning for a record held by one of the top female fighters in UFC history after her latest win at UFC San Diego. Hill defeated rising prospect Loopy Godinez in the featured preliminary bout of UFC San Diego on Saturday. While it was a back-and-forth war between the two strawweight fighters, Hill got the better of the exchanges and outstruck Godinez in the Octagon.
mmanews.com
Sonnen Backs Peña Over Shevchenko For Nunes Trilogy
Former MMA fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña makes sense. At UFC 277, Peña was looking to repeat a feat that she achieved seven months earlier at 2021’s final pay-per-view. But while she had her hand raised back then after one of the biggest upsets in the promotion’s history, there was to be no second installment of the Spokane native’s GOAT-slaying chronicles in Dallas on July 30.
Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)
Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie. Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Adesanya Names “Dream Matchups” In Each UFC Division
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has offered some aid for matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard with some intriguing fight suggestions. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adesanya was tasked with singling out one matchup he wants to see from each division on MMA’s biggest stage, working up from 115 pounds.
ESPN
Dilano Taylor advances to PFL welterweight finals with stunning TKO over Rory MacDonald
One week ago, Dilano Taylor's 2022 PFL season was officially over. Now, the 25-year-old is headed to the welterweight finals. Taylor (10-2) advanced to the 170-pound championship with a stunning TKO over Rory MacDonald (23-9-1) at 3:59 of the first round of their semifinal matchup Saturday. Taylor initially missed the 2022 playoffs after going 1-1 in the regular season, but was called upon as a late replacement against MacDonald after No. 4-seed Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw due to visa issues.
mmanews.com
Archives: Burroughs Kills Rumor of Helping McGregor (2018)
On this day four years ago, Jordan Burroughs shut down rumors that he helped prepare Conor McGregor for his UFC 229 bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Looking back, perhaps had McGregor been able to enlist the services of Burroughs, perhaps the outcome would have been different. But at UFC 229, Khabib was able to submit McGregor in the fourth round in what was mostly a one-sided contest.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
U-F-Comedy? Watch Frankie Edgar, Andre Fili, Sara McMann and more try their hand at stand up comedy
MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills. For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Comes Within Inches Of Spectacular Knockout
Demba Seck just barely missed out on landing what would have been a likely frontrunner for MMA’s Knockout of the Year. Competing at EFC 96 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Seck closed out the event’s prelims in a featherweight bout against Stephan De la Rey. With De la Rey in top control late in the second round, Seck created some space before attempting a wild kick.
Comments / 0