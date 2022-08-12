ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Bakersfield Collector-Con brings hundreds to Mechanics Bank Arena this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 8th annual Bakersfield Collector-Con took place this weekend with hundreds of fans at Mechanics Bank Arena. It was an enormous gathering of retro, vintage and old-school memorabilia including comics, action figures, and cosplayers. The Bakersfield Collectors-Con had it all. “This is our very first time out here,” Henry Rubalcado Jr. a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Church, KBB team up to beautify Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Dozens of volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God in Bakersfield and Santa Clarita came together Sunday to spruce up the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater. The congregation was invited to help out after reaching out to Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and the Fox Theater Foundation to see if it could help. John Enriquez is a longtime board member for both of those nonprofit organizations, so when Beau Alaniz, overseer of the local congregation, gave him a ring, he said, the theater cleanup was an easy call.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Pura Sabrosura Agua Frescas

Kern Living host Ryan Nelson introduces you to some of not only the coolest-looking drinks in Kern County but some of the best tasting as well. And all from a family-run business here in Bakersfield. You can follow them on Instagram to find out where their next pop-up location will be!
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Bakersfield, CA
Restaurants
Bakersfield, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Food & Drinks
KGET

Police fire at man armed with rock in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police shot at but missed a man who allegedly tried to break into a southwest Bakersfield home Monday morning, and who appeared to be armed with a rock. Police then used a taser and took the man into custody, Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. Police were called at about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Rail Fire burns 250 acres in Bealville area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to contain a brush fire burning southeast of Bakersfield, in the hills north of Highway 58. Kern County firefighters were called to the area of Bealville and Caliente Bodfish roads for a report of a fire just before 5:45 p.m. Firefighting water-dropping aircraft and hand crews […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mission at Kern County transitional home gets interior upgrade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County’s transitional home for women and children is getting a major upgrade. Tangram, an interior furnishing company, said Friday furniture installation at the shelter is now complete. Shelter staff says the furniture helps create a safe and comfortable place and gives residents an idea of what a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Straw Hat Pizza#Panama#Franchises#Food Drink#Pizza Hut
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Mountain Festival coming to Tehachapi

The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its 59th Mountain Festival on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. There is something for everyone at this fantastic event. Listen to talented local musicians while enjoying a delicious snack from a wide variety of food vendors . Shop the arts...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist listed as critical following Morning Dr. crash

BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Friday night in east Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said officers were called to Morning Drive just south of Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. A man riding the motorcycle lost control […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bakersfield Channel

Triple digits forecasted along with monsoonal moisture chances

Our double digits didn't last long. Triple digits are back in the forecast and it looks like Heatwave #3 is coming our way. Saturday and Sunday have highs of 99° and 100° degrees for Bakersfield. High temperatures will stay in the triple digits and peak at 105° degrees...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman shot and killed in 1st Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to 1st Street near Holtby Road at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police said a woman was found on the road with a gunshot wound. The woman was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

$300 offered for return of Golden Eagle

A large mounted Golden Eagle was stolen from the Wasco Museum during the week of April 13. A "generous reward" will be presented, without any questions, to anyone that returns it. It was a prized artifact for the museum. The eagle has a wingspan of about 3 to 4 feet...
SHAFTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy