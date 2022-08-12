Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Collector-Con brings hundreds to Mechanics Bank Arena this weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 8th annual Bakersfield Collector-Con took place this weekend with hundreds of fans at Mechanics Bank Arena. It was an enormous gathering of retro, vintage and old-school memorabilia including comics, action figures, and cosplayers. The Bakersfield Collectors-Con had it all. “This is our very first time out here,” Henry Rubalcado Jr. a […]
Church, KBB team up to beautify Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater
Dozens of volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God in Bakersfield and Santa Clarita came together Sunday to spruce up the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater. The congregation was invited to help out after reaching out to Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and the Fox Theater Foundation to see if it could help. John Enriquez is a longtime board member for both of those nonprofit organizations, so when Beau Alaniz, overseer of the local congregation, gave him a ring, he said, the theater cleanup was an easy call.
Kern Living: Pura Sabrosura Agua Frescas
Kern Living host Ryan Nelson introduces you to some of not only the coolest-looking drinks in Kern County but some of the best tasting as well. And all from a family-run business here in Bakersfield. You can follow them on Instagram to find out where their next pop-up location will be!
Collector-Con returns to Mechanics Bank Theater this weekend after 2-year hiatus
Bakersfield Collector-Con returned Saturday after a two-year pause, an event expected to bring thousands of attendees to Mechanics Bank Theater over the weekend. The two-day event is set to continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Police fire at man armed with rock in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police shot at but missed a man who allegedly tried to break into a southwest Bakersfield home Monday morning, and who appeared to be armed with a rock. Police then used a taser and took the man into custody, Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. Police were called at about […]
Rail Fire burns 250 acres in Bealville area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to contain a brush fire burning southeast of Bakersfield, in the hills north of Highway 58. Kern County firefighters were called to the area of Bealville and Caliente Bodfish roads for a report of a fire just before 5:45 p.m. Firefighting water-dropping aircraft and hand crews […]
Mission at Kern County transitional home gets interior upgrade
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County’s transitional home for women and children is getting a major upgrade. Tangram, an interior furnishing company, said Friday furniture installation at the shelter is now complete. Shelter staff says the furniture helps create a safe and comfortable place and gives residents an idea of what a […]
2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
Mountain Festival coming to Tehachapi
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its 59th Mountain Festival on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. There is something for everyone at this fantastic event. Listen to talented local musicians while enjoying a delicious snack from a wide variety of food vendors . Shop the arts...
1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
Motorcyclist listed as critical following Morning Dr. crash
BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Friday night in east Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said officers were called to Morning Drive just south of Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. A man riding the motorcycle lost control […]
Motorcyclist Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on I-5 south of Gorman. The officials stated that the crash occurred on northbound I-5 just north of Highway 138 at around 7:53 p.m.
Councilman Gonzales seeks to keep SB Hwy. 99 Stockdale Highway off-ramp open
Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales said on Thursday the City of Bakersfield and Caltrans District 6 were able to delay the permanent closure of the SB Hwy. 99 off-ramp at Stockdale Highway.
This weeks weather: Heatwave #3 looks likely for the Valley
The Valley has seen the last of its double digits for a while. Highs this week for Bakersfield will be in the triple digits and peak at 105° degrees on Wednesday, just in time for back to school. The Kern River Valley is heating up as well this week-...
Adriana Gamez Killed in Pedestrian Collision on Highway 99 [Bakersfield, CA]
22-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near White Lane. The fatal accident happened around 3:54 a.m., near White Lane on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. According to reports, Gamez was crossing the highway when she was struck...
Reward up to $1K offered for info leading to arrest in southeast Bakersfield killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred a year ago in southeast Bakersfield. Police said the Secret Witness reward is being offered in the case of Demond Rufus, 22, who was fatally shot early Aug. 14 in the […]
Bakersfield Police make arrest in deadly shooting
A Bakersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield on Aug. 12.
Triple digits forecasted along with monsoonal moisture chances
Our double digits didn't last long. Triple digits are back in the forecast and it looks like Heatwave #3 is coming our way. Saturday and Sunday have highs of 99° and 100° degrees for Bakersfield. High temperatures will stay in the triple digits and peak at 105° degrees...
Woman shot and killed in 1st Street shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to 1st Street near Holtby Road at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police said a woman was found on the road with a gunshot wound. The woman was […]
$300 offered for return of Golden Eagle
A large mounted Golden Eagle was stolen from the Wasco Museum during the week of April 13. A "generous reward" will be presented, without any questions, to anyone that returns it. It was a prized artifact for the museum. The eagle has a wingspan of about 3 to 4 feet...
