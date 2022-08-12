ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Digest

Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf

Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
golfmagic.com

Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"

Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Outfit Photo

While Brooks Koepka is off growing the LIV Golf Tour, his wife, Jena Sims, continues to grow her social media profile. The wife of the former PGA Tour star continues to build on her following on social media. Sims, who is hoping to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model,...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Epic National Anthem

NASCAR's Cup Series race is underway on Sunday afternoon. Prior to Sunday afternoon's race, the NASCAR world was treated to a pretty cool national anthem. A flyover took place, too. "We never get tired of this," NASCAR wrote. That's pretty special. "This is the best part of the real America!...
The Independent

Rory McIlroy misses the cut at first FedEx Cup play-off event

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the first FedEx Cup play-off event by bogeying the final hole at TPC Southwind.McIlroy, playing his first event since finishing third at the 150th Open Championship last month, was three under at the FedEx St Jude Championship with four holes to play.But the Northern Irishman, who started on the back nine, dropped shots at the sixth and ninth – his last when he missed the green and could not get down in two – to card a 69 and miss the weekend action by one.Strong showing for @JJSpaun sets him in the solo lead...
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision

Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
thecomeback.com

Patrick Reed makes bold LIV Golf claim

So far, it’s mostly been a war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. But what if the golfer who plays for each tour played against one another, who would win? LIV Golf player Patrick Reed seems to think his side would hold their own. Reed, who...
SkySports

LIVE STREAM: Birmingham Phoenix host Trent Rockets in The Hundred

Watch a free live stream of the game between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
ESPN

Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
