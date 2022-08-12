Read full article on original website
Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf
Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
Why Cameron Smith, Will Zalatoris say the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard is so crowded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The blistering Memphis heat broke Saturday, as the thick humidity all but dissipated, helping the FedEx St. Jude Championship crowd swell to its largest size of the week. Likewise, so did the leaderboard. As the final pairing of Sepp Straka and J.J. Spaun walked off the...
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Rory McIlroy among notable names to miss cut at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
It’s time for the weekend in Memphis at the first playoff event of the 2021-22 campaign, however, several of the biggest names in golf have slammed the trunk of their rental cars (or, let’s be honest, courtesy cars) and are headed home early. While underdogs are thriving in...
Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"
Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Outfit Photo
While Brooks Koepka is off growing the LIV Golf Tour, his wife, Jena Sims, continues to grow her social media profile. The wife of the former PGA Tour star continues to build on her following on social media. Sims, who is hoping to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model,...
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Epic National Anthem
NASCAR's Cup Series race is underway on Sunday afternoon. Prior to Sunday afternoon's race, the NASCAR world was treated to a pretty cool national anthem. A flyover took place, too. "We never get tired of this," NASCAR wrote. That's pretty special. "This is the best part of the real America!...
Rory McIlroy misses the cut at first FedEx Cup play-off event
Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the first FedEx Cup play-off event by bogeying the final hole at TPC Southwind.McIlroy, playing his first event since finishing third at the 150th Open Championship last month, was three under at the FedEx St Jude Championship with four holes to play.But the Northern Irishman, who started on the back nine, dropped shots at the sixth and ninth – his last when he missed the green and could not get down in two – to card a 69 and miss the weekend action by one.Strong showing for @JJSpaun sets him in the solo lead...
Rickie Fowler's quintuple bogey on No. 18 in FedEx Cup Playoffs might end his season
Rickie Fowler, the last golfer to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude, was poised to continue in the playoffs. Then he reached the 18th hole Saturday.
Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision
Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
Patrick Reed makes bold LIV Golf claim
So far, it’s mostly been a war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. But what if the golfer who plays for each tour played against one another, who would win? LIV Golf player Patrick Reed seems to think his side would hold their own. Reed, who...
LIVE STREAM: Birmingham Phoenix host Trent Rockets in The Hundred
Watch a free live stream of the game between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
World No. 2 Cameron Smith withdraws from BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club
Cameron Smith, the second-ranked golfer in the world and No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings, has withdrawn from the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware, because of hip discomfort. Bud Martin, Smith’s agent with Wasserman, announced Smith’s withdrawal Monday morning. “He has been dealing...
Opinion: Cam Smith could be the PGA Tour's worst nightmare at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ryan Palmer could feel Cam Smith’s footsteps approaching from behind the microphone. After an entire round playing together, he wanted to get in one last shot. “That’s what I love about what we do out here, there’s always somewhere to go up and there’s always...
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix make it two wins from three to leave Welsh Fire winless
Kane Richardson produced some outstanding last-ditch bowling to help Birmingham Phoenix to a four-run victory and leave Welsh Fire winless in The Hundred. With Phoenix having only reached 130 in their 100 balls it seemed set up for the Fire to notch their first win of the summer in front of a 10,901 crowd.
Cameron Smith penalized two strokes for improper ball placement during Saturday's third round of FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Cameron Smith was assessed a two-stroke penalty for “improper placement of the ball” while taking relief on the fourth hole of Saturday’s third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the PGA Tour announced Sunday. With the penalty, Smith began the final round...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal Ascot hero Missed The Cut in Deauville for Group Two Prix Guillaume D'ornano
After Sunday’s thrilling Prix Jacques le Marois, the Group action keeps coming at Deauville on a busy Monday on Sky Sports Racing. 2.50 Deauville - Missed The Cut and Al Hakeem clash in cracking contest. Royal Ascot winner Missed The Cut and French Derby fourth Al Hakeem are the...
2022 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship
The PGA Tour's 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The FedEx St. Jude Championship field had the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular...
