Should Boulder switch to even-year elections? City Council is expected to put the decision to voters.

Water bills may very well be going up for residents of Severance. The town lost its 25% discount from the North Weld County Water District following a vote by the board this week after the town’s been over water storage limits for years. BizWest reports the loss of the discount could cost Severance an additional $25,000 a month during peak summer months. Severance Mayor Matt Fries had asked that the increase be deferred until January 1st so the town could budget accordingly, but that request was denied. The town is working to build a third water tower for storage to avoid penalties. Read more at https://bizwest.com/.

SEVERANCE, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO