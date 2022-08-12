Should Boulder switch to even-year elections? City Council is expected to put the decision to voters.

Read full article on original website
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
The 4th richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
cpr.org
Metro Denver set to drop I-25 and C-470 expansions as planners shape climate-minded transportation future
After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, a...
PLANetizen
Aurora Restricts ‘Cool Weather Turf’ For New Development
Aurora, Colorado is on the verge of banning certain varieties of grass—a move that is likely to become a trend in drought-stricken cities throughout the U.S. West. Lindsey Toomer reports for the Denver Gazette that the Aurora City Council is one final vote away from restricting the use of “cool weather turf” (e.g., Kentucky bluegrass and fescue) for all development and redevelopment projects as well as for all new golf courses.
Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas
An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
kunc.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
McKnight's
After 105 years, Denver nursing home closing, moves underway
A long-revered Denver nursing home will be closing its doors after more than a century, but plans to keep the building in “the family” by transferring ownership to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver. Officials with Little Sisters of the Poor, who have operated the facility for 105 years,...
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time
A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Yet Another Colorado Republican Candidate Linked to Conspiracist Militia
At a press conference earlier this week the entire Colorado Republican slate, from statewide candidates Heidi Ganahl and Joe O’Dea to Statehouse and school board hopefuls, joined together to talk only about “kitchen table” policy issues. The subtext was clear: With the primaries over, the party doesn’t want to talk about stolen elections or other far-right conspiracies.
Colorado Daily
California life-sciences investor Breakthrough Properties pays $85M for Boulder campus
An out-of-town newcomer has entered Boulder’s red-hot biotechnology real estate market with the purchase of a four-building office hub on 38th Street that will be redeveloped into a life-sciences-focused office, labs and flex-space campus. Breakthrough Properties, a Los Angeles-based joint venture from global real estate investor Tishman Speyer Properties...
Westword
Denver and Colorado Springs Face Big Marijuana Questions on November Ballot
This fall's election promises to include several important issues, including a statewide initiative to decriminalize psychedelics, but there are a few interesting campaigns focused on Colorado's other federally-banned plant. The state's two largest cities will each consider separate marijuana initiatives that could heavily impact dispensaries, while one of Colorado's more...
boulderreportinglab.org
After a pandemic-induced pause, the City of Boulder will again require restaurants to report compliance with its Universal Zero Waste Ordinance. What does it mean for local food businesses?
Even if you’re familiar with the individual trash, landfill and compost bins required at Boulder food businesses over the last five years, it can still get confusing when you go to throw away your napkins and meal scraps. At fast-casual restaurants where diners bus their own tables, customers might be unsure of which piece of trash to discard where.
1310kfka.com
Severance may be forced to hike water bills
Water bills may very well be going up for residents of Severance. The town lost its 25% discount from the North Weld County Water District following a vote by the board this week after the town’s been over water storage limits for years. BizWest reports the loss of the discount could cost Severance an additional $25,000 a month during peak summer months. Severance Mayor Matt Fries had asked that the increase be deferred until January 1st so the town could budget accordingly, but that request was denied. The town is working to build a third water tower for storage to avoid penalties. Read more at https://bizwest.com/.
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain
As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
weather5280.com
State of the Atmosphere: Sunday, August 14th, 2022
Looking ahead we have a 'cooler' week on tap with continued scattered thunderstorm chances, particularly early in the period. So far, this August has only had one day below 90° for a high temperature. Three record highs were reached so far this month, too. There has been little in...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield considers marijuana regulation changes
Broomfield residents who didn’t make the cut in the city and county’s first marijuana licensing lottery but are alternates are asking City Council to prioritize their applications if and when additional licenses become available. Broomfield City Council is considering changes to its marijuana code to remove the lottery...
A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch
Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
Cold case: What happened to Marie Blee 42 years ago?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Moffat County Sheriff's Office are searching for Marie Blee who went missing on Nov. 21,1979.
Power restored for 930 Poudre Valley consumers
An outage has been addressed and now the power has been restored for roughly 930 consumers near Interstate 25 and Highway 14.
