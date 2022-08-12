ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

‘Not going anywhere’: Community rallies for Richmond officer shot during traffic stop

By Courtney Spinelli
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeBc1_0hETzy5200

RICHMOND, Ind. — As Richmond Police Department officer Seara Burton continues to fight for her life, stories of the love and support she’s shown her community continue to emerge.

The 28-year-old officer and four-year veteran of the force was shot Wednesday evening around 6:30 while out on a traffic stop in the area of N 12th Street and C Street in Richmond.

“It has been a whirlwind 24 hours and many things have occurred. Firstly, Officer Seara Burton is still in extremely critical condition at a Dayton hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to her head,” Richmond police chief Michael Britt wrote Thursday night in an update .

“Surgery has been performed and she is initially showing slight signs of responsiveness. She has not regained consciousness and is still fighting for her life,” Britt added.

Burton had recently been elevated to the K9 unit, police said. According to Vohne Liche Kennels, Burton and her K9 partner graduated from the six-week training program last April.

Community members are rallying around the injured officer to show their love and support in return for what she’s shown the community. It’s their way to say “thank you” and that they’ve got her six in this fight.

“She can’t hear us right now, but we’re there and we’re not going anywhere,” said Doug Borgsdorf.

Borgsdorf, who is the business unit director for Primex Plastics Corporation, said his plant manager and several others got on the phone Wednesday night after hearing about what happened. Come 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, he said they were still on the phone and knew they had to do something.

“I don’t know there’s a lot you can do except just think about the person, pray for their family, pray for our officers,” said Borgsdorf.

He said they felt the next best option for them would be to find any way they can help as both a business and individuals, in showing their support for Burton and the Richmond Police Department.

“You know, the designs were just a way to keep her in the front and let everybody see her image, see her K9 unit and respect her officers,” said Borgsdorf.

He said their team decided to print a sign with a photo of Officer Burton and her K9 partner, Brev, displayed on it.

“We said, well we’ll make 100 and that will be great; will take care of our officers. I think by tomorrow morning we’re going to be at 1,000 and from 8 to 10 a.m. tomorrow we’ve got people showing up to pick them up,” said Borgsdorf.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday night, Borgsdorf said the plant’s manager remained at the facility after getting there in the early morning hours.

“We’re just gonna keep making them, and I think, when you look at the City of Richmond, we’re a fighting community,” said Borgsdorf. “I get a little choked up. It’s what America needs is our community to respond, so we’re going to just keep fighting for them and if I’ve got to print 10,000 will.”

“Our employees and community responded and we’re just going to keep doing what we need to do,” he added. “If the signs can make anybody feel a little bit better, or pray a little bit harder, or pick their neighbor up, then we did the right thing.”

While people have asked how much the signs cost, Borgsdorf said, they don’t cost a thing. Instead, he’s asking people who want to give money, to donate to any of the approved fundraisers set up at local banks or through organizations in the community.

“She didn’t deserve this, she was getting married next week. I’ve never met her, and I live in a small town but she’s there in my heart,” said Borgsdorf.

In addition to reaching the hearts of business owners, strangers, and other first responders, Burton also made an impact on children who attend safety programs at the Safety Village of Wayne County’s Summer Safety KAMP, organized in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Richmond.

“In the summer program we do fire safety, we do gun safety, we do drug awareness, that’s where Seara came out here just a couple weeks ago and demonstrated with her partner Brev to about 75 little kids,” said Executive Director Rich Cody.

According to Cody, Burton came out to the program for two Saturdays in a row in mid-July.

“During that time we had about 40 kids each week,” he said. “When she brought Brev in, we set him up in our classroom and she explained, you know, what she was going to do. She interacted with the kids.”

“The kids just adored her and the dog. It was just kind of neat to be able to see firsthand from a kid’s perspective, what police officers do,” said Cody.

Cody said during the second week of training, he would estimate that 80 percent of the kids in the classroom were young girls.

“To see that role model to those girls that week, I know that had the girls thinking, but it was really neat to see her do what she does and do it in the manner that she did it,” Cody said.

While Cody doesn’t know Burton outside of their interactions in the summer programs, he said it wasn’t difficult to know from their interactions how much she loved her job and her ability to work on the K9 unit.

“I know her from her training here, and you can read people and she’s a good one,” Cody said. “You can automatically tell she had a passion for what she did. I think she had been a K9 officer or had a K9 partner for a short duration of time, but the way she adopted that position and talked about her partner, you know it was just really neat.”

“Everybody’s praying. That’s the main thing. I think it brings the community closer when things like this happen. It’s very unfortunate, and it really strengthens what we do here with the first responders and letting these little kids know you know, that you can go to the first responders,” Cody added.

On Friday night, the community is invited to attend a prayer vigil at the City Building.

“If you are privileged to know Officer Burton, you know she is a strong, resilient woman, and it’s her strength and your prayers that will give her the best chance to win this fight. If you would like to show your support, a prayer vigil is being held at the South entrance of the City Building at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12. We continue to be humbled by the service of our officers and their families to our community,” City of Richmond Mayor Dave Snow shared on Facebook.

First responders are asked to bring with them their emergency vehicles as an additional showing of support, organizers said.

The impact of this tragedy is impacting not only RPD, but law enforcement officers and agencies near and far, including the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, where at least two of her family members are employed.

FOX59 reached out to Sheriff Randy Retter, who shared, “Officer Burton needs the support from the community that she has always given to the community.”

Officer Burton graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) class 217 in 2019, the training academy confirmed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Richmond community gathers at vigil for injured Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — Hundreds gathered around the south entrance of the Richmond City Building Friday night for a vigil to honor and pray for injured Richmond Police officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the department, remains in the hospital on a ventilator where she is considered ‘extremely critical.’ On Thursday night, […]
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, IN
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Britt
1017thepoint.com

RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"

(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 59

16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
MARION, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#N 12th Street#K9
FOX59

Richmond officer shot graduated top of her class at K9 officer training

RICHMOND, Ind — Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton and her K9 partner Brev graduated from Vohne Liche Kennels just last April. Vohne Liche provides rigorous, six-week training courses for K9 officers and their loyal companions. The owner and head trainer remember Seara’s time there fondly ”She did this out of the love for her […]
RICHMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WIBC.com

Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation

MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
MUNCIE, IN
The Associated Press

Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Indiana cop

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday filed two attempted murder charges and four other counts against a man accused of shooting an eastern Indiana police officer in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office also has charged Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, with three drug possession counts for methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. A judge set Lee’s bond at $1 million. Richmond police Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following Wednesday’s shooting. Richmond police Chief Michael Britt said Burton was in “extremely critical” condition and has not regained consciousness. Britt told WTHR-TV that Burton was back on a ventilator after breathing on her own Thursday night. Lee’s moped was stopped by officers and Burton was called in to assist with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics. The stop was being recorded on video by another officer.
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

FOX59

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy