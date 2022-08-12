ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman receives $1 million for Airport Road improvements

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Pullman will receive $1 million to add a bike path, pedestrian sidewalk and a roundabout to Airport Road.

The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program intended to make transportation systems safer.

As part of the project, 2.1 miles of Airport Road will be reconstructed and a bus stop will be added to connect the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport to the local bus system.

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

