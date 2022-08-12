ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Seven cities shortlisted to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKs36_0hETzKDK00

Birmingham , Glasgow and Leeds are among the seven cities shortlisted to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in place of Ukraine .

They will battle it out alongside Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield in the next stage of the bidding process to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at this year’s competition in Turin, Italy, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the annual event, decided the event cannot be held in the war-torn country following Russia’s invasion.

The UK was given the chance to host Eurovision for the ninth time, more than any other country, after Sam Ryder came second in the competition.

London was one of the 20 cities who submitted an “expression of interest” to host, with applicants demonstrating how they would reflect Ukrainian culture, music and communities.

The shortlist of host cities was announced on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

The BBC, which broadcasts the contest in the UK, and the EBU made the shortlist selection based on the cities’ “capacity, capability and experience to host an event of this scale and complexity”.

The winner will need a large events space, suitable accommodation and international transport links for the competing countries and their delegations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzqQA_0hETzKDK00

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted content, said: “We would like to thank all of the cities and regions that submitted bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We have seven fantastic cities who we are taking through to the next round.”

“Congratulations to Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield – it’s exciting to see such a breadth of bids going through from across the UK.

“We are committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity.”

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the Eurovision grand final alongside the so-called big five nations – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event.

On Friday, UK-based think tank and charity British Future called for Ukrainian refugees and their UK host families to be given “priority tickets” to Eurovision 2023.

The host city is expected to be announced by the autumn.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former footballer Len Johnrose dies aged 52 after MND battle

Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hollywood, soccer stars appeal for more Ukraine donations

Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber and former Ukraine soccer star Andriy Shevchenko appealed for international donations to Ukraine to continue during a visit Monday to a residential area outside Kyiv that suffered extensive damage by Russian bombardment. “People see it as a one-time thing. But, as you can see, people live with it every day,”said Schreiber, who has starred in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” “It’s a coward move,” Schreiber said, pointing at a damaged apartment tower block in Borodyanka, 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Kyiv. Borodyanka is located in the Bucha area, where hundreds of...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Mayor of London warns of flash flooding risk following dry spell

Sadiq Khan has warned Londoners of the risk of flash flooding in the city as a "huge amount of rain" was expected after a prolonged dry spell. The Mayor of London said on Monday (15 August) that a downpour could lead to flash flooding, with the unusually dry earth potentially causing surface run-off. A yellow thunderstorm warning was in place for the UK on Monday, with an amber warning also issued for parts of southwest England.Khan urged Londoners to contact Flood Line and visit the website of local authorities to learn how to "minimise the consequences."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sadiq Khan urges government to treat cost of living crisis as an emergencySeoul inundated by fatal flooding as South Korea hit by heavy rainfallUK approves first Covid-19 booster vaccine to target two variants
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bbc One#Shortlist#Turin#Ukrainian#Bbc Radio 2#Ebu
The Independent

Taskforce set up in bid to deliver energy bill discount in Northern Ireland

A new joint taskforce has been set up after talks around delivering an equivalent to Great Britain’s £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland.UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi met Stormont Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey in Belfast last week to discuss extending the scheme to the region, a move which has been complicated by the lack of a functioning Stormont Assembly.After the meeting on Wednesday, Ms Hargey and Mr Lyons said they were discussing the Treasury paying money to energy companies in Northern Ireland to reduce customer bills.Ms Hargey said she hoped to be able to give...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Marc Cucurella reflects after making Chelsea debut: Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15.FootballMarc Cucurella reflected on his Chelsea debut.Anrgy for the result… Nice to meet you Blues! 💙 pic.twitter.com/prJm0L7q5d— Marc Cucurella (@cucurella3) August 14, 2022TennisCoco Gauff is the new world number one in doubles.#1 in the CG1🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/FDRjnGuYLF— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 15, 2022Dub champs in Toronto !! @JLPegula pic.twitter.com/NJVJlsfzsk— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 15, 2022🇺🇸 Incoming doubles World No.1, Coco Gauff 📈🇺🇸 Second doubles title together 🏆Congratulations to @CocoGauff and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Thunder, lightning and floods predicted over the next few days

Forecasters are predicting thunder, lightning and flooding as a yellow weather warning comes into force across the UK.The Met Office has implemented the warning for Scotland and Northern Ireland until 11.59pm on Monday and 11.59pm for all of England and Wales on Tuesday after a change in air pressure led to dramatic showers.Power cuts and delays and cancellations in trains and buses are predicted, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists.Heavy rain 🌧️Thunderstorms ⛈️And a little cooler 🌡️Here is Mondays 4cast...👇 pic.twitter.com/AOMRRB7cwX— Met Office (@metoffice) August 14, 2022The south west and south east of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

792K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy