Outlander: Author Diana Gabaldon ‘definitely involved’ in prequel series despite prior announcement

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The creators of Outlander have confimed that author Diana Gabaldon will have a role in bringing the prequel series to life.

The forthcoming show, titled Blood of My Blood , will follow the story of the parents of Outlander protagonist Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan ).

When news of the series was confirmed earlier this month, Gabaldon – who wrote the books the universe is based on – claimed that no one had asked her to be a consulting producer on the show, despite being listed as one in the announcement.

“Well... THIS is interesting,” she began her response on her official Facebook page last week.

“Note that I have no idea what a ‘Consulting Producer’ is, and no one has talked to me about being one. This doesn't mean that I won't be involved with the show, but I have no details at the moment.”

Now, broadcast network Starz has clarified that Gabaldon will be a part of the programme. Kathryn Busby, Starz's President of Original Programming, told Deadline : “We’re still working the details out but Diana Gabaldon will definitely be involved.”

“She is a fantastic writer and from season to season, she’s been a pleasure to work with. We are going to keep working with her.”

Elsewhere in her statement to the publication, Busby explained that the prequel would not impact how committed they are to keeping the original show going.

Outlander is such a very important show for us that we would love to have as much Outlander as we possibly can have," she explained.

“What we’ve proven with the Power franchise is that we can have different lanes of storytelling around the same base. We believe that we can do that with Outlander as well. They are not mutually exclusive at all.”

Outlander is available to stream on Prime Video with a Starz subscription.

