Kaley Cuoco says she started therapy to deal with her divorce: ‘It was a dark time’

Kaley Cuoco has said she started therapy after going through her divorce from Karl Cook.

The actor, who was married to Cook from 2018 to 2021, began to seek professional help when her character on The Flight Attendant also hit rock bottom during season two.

“Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time,” the 36-year-old told Variety .

“I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears.”

Cuoco added that 2021 was one of the “hardest” years of her life. She continued: “Not only personally, but doing this character that was so tormented.

“It was the first time that I started therapy, I’ve been very open about that. I started at the beginning of season two, just because I was going through so much right before we started shooting. It was horrible.

“I developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn’t go away. I literally, like, had fire on my leg for three months. I could barely walk.”

Cuoco and Cook’s divorce was finalised in June this year after they announced their separation in September 2021.

Cuoco added that, while filming season two of the show, her co-star Zosia Mamet moved in with her.

“I really needed someone with me. I was really losing my mind. And then so many of these scenes were so hard to do because they were so hateful, so sad, and so dark, and there wasn’t a lot of levity,” Cuoco explained.

“She had an Airbnb, and it only lasted so long. And I was like, ‘Why don’t you just move in with me?’ Like, it was the loneliest I’ve ever felt, and I am not really someone to share that.”

Cuoco said that she had to have an intervention with herself in her trailer.

“All my producers were in there, and I said, ‘I need help’. It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, ‘Yes, we want to help!’ I’m a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn’t,” she added.