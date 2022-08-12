Influencer Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband dies aged 33

Jaclyn Hill ’s ex-husband Jon Hill has died, aged 33.

The YouTube star and beauty influencer, who is known for her makeup tutorials, shared the news with her 7.6m followers on Instagram on Thursday evening (11 August).

“I was asked by Jon’s family to post this next slide,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

The next slide in the Stories saw a picture of Jon with the caption: “It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on 10 August, 2022.

“We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time. VR, Hill Family.”

It is unknown how the drummer, who was known by friends and family as Jon, died.

Jacklyn, 32, and Jon married in 2009 before announcing their separation in 2018.

At the time, Jaclyn said they “didn’t mesh as husband and wife”, but added that they would “always make good friends”.

In an interview with Billboard in 2019, Jon cited his struggle with drug addiction as the reason for the break-up.

He said at the time: “During our third year of marriage, it got to a point where I was having seizures because I was on so much stuff.

“I started breaking out in hives. So it became noticeable that something was wrong.”

He added that it was a “shock” to him when Jaclyn initiated the break up in 2018.

“We were married for nine years. For some reason, I was thinking about how amazing it would be to enjoy Christmas with her while being clean. She often said, ‘You don’t love me because you never want to do things with me.’ But it was because I kept having to hide [my addiction] from her all the time,” he told Billboard .

“So coming home to see all my stuff gone and not knowing who she’s with, I was just devastated,” he added. At the time of the interview, Jon told the publication he was clean.”

During an Instagram Q&A in July, Jaclyn said that her ex-husband had “not been doing well for a very long time. He hasn’t had a phone in months and no one has contact with him.”

If you or someone you know is facing a drug addiction and needs help you can call the Frank drugs helpline on 0300 123 6600.