Eurovision 2023: UK host city shortlist announced for next year’s song contest

The shortlist for 2023 Eurovision host city has been announced.

Ukraine , this year’s winning nation, would traditionally host, but due to the ongoing war the song contest will be hosted by the UK on their behalf.

Birmingham , Glasgow , Leeds , Liverpool , Manchester , Newcastle and Sheffield are the seven cities in the running to host the event next May.

According to the BBC, 20 cities expressed an interest in hosting and those failing to make the shortlist included London and Belfast.

UK act Sam Ryder finished second at this year’s contest in Turin, Italy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.