Why FlexShopper Surged Over 47%; Here Are 104 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS jumped 78.8% to close at $2.11. Digital Media Solutions recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

TOP Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 52.4% to close at $19.25.

FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY jumped 47.3% to close at $1.65 after reporting Q2 results.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR shares gained 37.3% to close at $0.1483 on Thursday. Timber Pharmaceuticals recently announced closing of $8.0 million public offering.

Veru Inc VERU shares jumped 36% to close at $16.01 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX jumped 35.6% to close at $0.61.

Vacasa, Inc. VCSA shares gained 33.2% to close at $4.05 after posting upbeat quarterly sales.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX jumped 33% to close at $0.3126. The company on Wednesday announced acceptance for a podium presentation at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2022 Annual Meeting.

ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY gained 32.3% to close at $0.2620.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL shares gained 32% to close at $0.60 after Massachusetts Governor Baker on Wednesday signed a sports betting bill into law.

PARTS iD, Inc. ID gained 31.7% to close at $1.83. PARTS iD recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.03 per share.

voxeljet AG VJET jumped 31.3% to settle at $6.00.

Enovix Corporation ENVX climbed 30.8% to close at $21.13 following Q2 results.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI jumped 29.6% to close at $3.90. CASI Pharmaceuticals is set to host a conference call reviewing the Q2 financial results on Friday, August 12th, 2022.

Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY climbed 28.8% to settle at $8.61.

UpHealth, Inc. UPH jumped 28.8% to close at $0.89.

Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA gained 28.4% to close at $3.39. Gamida Cell announced dosing of first patient in company-sponsored Phase 1/2 study of NK cell therapy candidate GDA-201.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares jumped 26.3% to close at $1.68 after the company posted a narrower Q2 loss.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares climbed 26.3% to close at $0.1995. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox.

Humacyte, Inc. HUMA gained 26.1% to settle at $4.40.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM gained 25.6% to close at $19.72 after the company announced Bluescape will invest $60 million in 5E's secured convertible notes.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC gained 24.6% to close at $1.62 as the stock reversed from weakness earlier in the week. The stock fell Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

Missfresh Limited MF surged 24% to settle at $0.1976.

Arhaus, Inc. ARHS surged 23.9% to close at $7.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

Midwest Holding Inc. MDWT gained 23.7% to settle at $14.88.

Dawson Geophysical Company DWSN climbed 22.9% to close at $1.6350.

Astra Space, Inc. ASTR rose 22.7% to close at $1.73 after board member Michael Lehman reported a large insider buy on August 10 in a Form4 filing.

Accuray Incorporated ARAY jumped 21.1% to settle at $2.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

SunOpta Inc. STKL jumped 20.2% to close at $10.73. SunOpta raised its FY22 revenue guidance.

Warby Parker Inc. WRBY gained 19.2% to close at $16.90 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS gained 18.7% to close at $10.87. AST SpaceMobile recently announced that its test satellite has arrived at the launch location for its upcoming planned launch.

Quanterix Corporation QTRX surged 18.7% to close at $10.16. Quanterix Director Paul Meister reported the purchase of 234,304 shares at an average price of $8.53 per share in Form 4 filing.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. OCUP gained 18.3% to settle at $2.79.

Noah Holdings Limited NOAH jumped 18.6% to settle at $19.76.

Audacy, Inc. AUD rose 18.3% to close at $0.7355. Audacy recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.01 per share.

VIZIO Holding Corp. VZIO gained 18.2% to settle at $12.34 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were higher year over year and issued Q3 guidance.

Dillard's, Inc. DDS gained 17.8% to settle at $292.75 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results were up year over year.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY rose 17.8% to close at $31.68 after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT shares jumped 17.7% to close at $3.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE gained 16.9% to close at $2.98 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were up year over year.

STAAR Surgical Company STAA rose 16.7% to settle at $102.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and EPS results were higher year over year.

Zevia PBC ZVIA gained 16.5% to close at $3.95.

Inotiv, Inc. NOTV climbed 15.8% to close at $24.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Matterport, Inc. MTTR jumped 15.2% to settle at $5.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR gained 14.5% to close at $3.16.

Absci Corporation ABSI rose 14.1% to close at $4.79 after the company posted a narrower Q2 loss.

BRC Inc. BRCC rose 13.6% to close at $9.79 following Q2 results.

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR gained 13% to close at $4.78. Archer Aviation said it received $10 million pre-delivery payment from United Airlines for 100 eVTOL Aircraft.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT jumped 12.1% to close at $118.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY23 EPS guidance above analyst estimates. Also, the company announced a 1.5 million share buyback.

Rite Aid Corporation RAD gained 12% to close at $10.57.

The New York Times Company NYT rose 10.6% to settle at $35.05 after ValueAct Capital Master Fund disclosed a 6.7% stake in the company.

Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH gained 9.7% to settle at $0.3109.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA gained 8.8% to close at $3.4050 after Synlogic announced a new drug candidate for the treatment of gout developed in partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks.

Aegon N.V. AEG gained 8.4% to close at $5.03 after the company increased its projections for operating capital generation and free cashflow.

Southwestern Energy Company SWN rose 8.1% to close at $7.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL gained 7.9% to close at $1.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. BTX jumped 7.1% to close at $0.5558.

Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND rose 7% to close at $2.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Zymergen Inc. ZY gained 6.8% to close at $2.99 JP Morgan upgraded Zymergen from Underweight to Neutral.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS gained 5.2% to close at $46.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

The Walt Disney Company DIS rose 4.8% to close at $117.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Losers

Athenex, Inc. ATNX shares tumbled 51.5% to close at $0.5379 on Thursday after the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants.

Invitae Corporation NVTA shares fell 47.7% to close at $4.51. Invitae shares surged around 277% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.

FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE dipped 29.4% to settle at $12.85 on continued volatility following the company's recent completion of its SPAC merger.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI fell 25.9% to close at $8.23 after the company announced a proposed public offering of class A common stock.

Arrival ARVL dropped 25.3% to close at $1.39 after the company announced the establishment of a $300 million At The Market platform. The company also said it expects lower production volumes in 2022 compared to prior estimates.

Sonos, Inc. SONO shares dipped 25% to close at $17.09 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and issued downbeat FY22 sales guidance. The company also announced that its CFO Brittany Bagley is stepping down to pursue another professional opportunity. Eddie Lazarus, the company's chief legal officer, will succeed Bagley as interim CFO, effective Sept. 1.

Marqeta, Inc. MQ fell 24.5% to close at $8.34 after the company reported financial results for the second quarter.

Outbrain Inc. OB fell 23.7% to close at $5.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR fell 23.1% to settle at $1.43 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY22 revenue forecast.

AlloVir, Inc. ALVR dipped 22.7% to close at $6.66. AlloVir recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.69 per share.

Apexigen, Inc. APGN fell 21.9% to close at $7.63.

RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT fell 21.3% to close at $14.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.

EQRx, Inc. EQRX fell 21.2% to close at $4.72 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY fell 21% to close at $2.18 after reporting a Q2 loss.

SEER dropped 19.7% to close at $10.69 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $20 to $12.

AirNet Technology Inc. ANTE fell 19.5% to settle at $0.9901.

ChromaDex Corporation CDXC dropped 19.4% to close at $1.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO fell 19.3% to close at $4.67 following Q2 results.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY fell 19.3% to close at $3.09.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA declined 19.1% to close at $3.95.

Taysha Gene Therapies posted a Q2 loss of $0.84 per share.

Allego N.V. ALLG fell 19% to settle at $4.72.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX dropped 18.2% to close at $21.12 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year and reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB fell 18.1% to close at $8.72 after the company reported Q2 adjusted EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. Additionally, Benchmark downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE dropped 17.7% to settle at $1.86 following weak sales.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. CYXT declined 15.8% to close at $10.01 following Q2 earnings.

Pixelworks, Inc. PXLW fell 15.6% to close at $2.10 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS shares fell 15.4% to close at $17.83 after the company reported Q2 results.

AppLovin Corporation APP fell 14.8% to close at $34.46 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

BRF S.A. BRFS fell 14% to close at $2.88 after the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE fell 14% to settle at $35.63 fter the company announced a proposed public offering of $250 million of common stock.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI dipped 13.1% to close at $5.65. Decisionpoint Systems posted Q2 results after the closing bell on Thursday.

Akanda Corp. AKAN fell 12.7% to close at $1.03 after declining around 6% on Wednesday.

Unifi, Inc. UFI fell 12.2% to close at $12.84 following Q4 results.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC fell 12.2% to close at $4.97 after reporting Q2 results.

Green Giant Inc. GGE dipped 11.3% to close at $2.84 after gaining 7% on Wednesday.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS fell 10.8% to settle at $14.58.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN dropped 10.8% to close at $84.00, reversing from earlier strength. The stock gained earlier amid strength in crypto and has since sold off.

WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 10.5% to close at $14.39.

Bumble Inc. BMBL fell 8.6% to close at $31.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA fell 8.1% to close at $1.25 Iveda Solutions recently reported a $5 million private placement.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. BNL fell 6.3% to close at $20.97 as the company priced 13 million share public offering of common stock at $21.35 per share.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC fell 5.9% to $0.5026. Ensysce Biosciences reported completion of $8 million convertible note financing.