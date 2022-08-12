ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue

By Navdeep Yadav
 3 days ago
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy.

The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship newspaper Global Times that a plan to connect the Taiwan question and U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will only hurt the U.S. with higher inflation. The U.S. would then have to "swallow the bitter fruit," the experts told the publication.

An unnamed Beijing-based expert on international relations used the word "tragedy" to describe the U.S.-China economic and trade relations during the Biden administration.

“It could have used its tenure to reinvent China-U.S. relations in a flexible and constructive way to benefit the U.S. economy, the American people, and the world. Instead, it continued to carry the burden left by the Trump administration and walked down the Trump path," he said.

"Even faced with the highest inflation in the U.S., the Biden administration is hesitant to introduce measures to scrap the tariffs, which shows the unscrupulousness of the U.S. government when it comes to China," he added.

A Reuters report citing sources familiar with the deliberations said Biden’s team is recalibrating its thinking on whether to scrap some tariffs or potentially impose others on Beijing.

However, the White House said Biden had not made a decision on the issue, and all options remain on the table.

Jake Dunk
3d ago

we Americans need to stop buying Chinese goods. Buying Chinese goods supports the Chinese war engine. this government (both sides) aren't going to do anything until it's to late.

ShyRage
2d ago

China is like the kid that got bullied in grade school only to become a cop as an adult. it now thinks it can do whatever it wants without any consequences.

Matthew Stevens
3d ago

I don't blame the Chinese. This would be the same thing if one of our states wanted to be independent like Texas for instance. How would the US react if China were selling arms to Texas to protect them from us? The US needs to back up and mind its own business.

