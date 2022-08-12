ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadridge, Illumina And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

By Lisa Levin
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell. Broadridge Financial shares rose 1.3% to close at $171.87 on Thursday.
  • Illumina, Inc. ILMN reported worse-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak full-year 2022 guidance. Illumina shares dipped 17% to $188.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB to have earned $1.50 per share on revenue of $947.68 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Spectrum Brands shares gained 1% to $71.23 in after-hours trading.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics shares dipped 39.6% to $3.90 in pre-market trading.
  • LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ reported upbeat financial results for its second quarter, but lowered its full-year revenue guidance. LegalZoom.com shares gained 6.5% to $11.70 in the after-hours trading session.

