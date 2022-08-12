Broadridge, Illumina And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell. Broadridge Financial shares rose 1.3% to close at $171.87 on Thursday.
- Illumina, Inc. ILMN reported worse-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak full-year 2022 guidance. Illumina shares dipped 17% to $188.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB to have earned $1.50 per share on revenue of $947.68 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Spectrum Brands shares gained 1% to $71.23 in after-hours trading.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics shares dipped 39.6% to $3.90 in pre-market trading.
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ reported upbeat financial results for its second quarter, but lowered its full-year revenue guidance. LegalZoom.com shares gained 6.5% to $11.70 in the after-hours trading session.
