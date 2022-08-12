ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

uky.edu

Big Blue Move-In 2022 — Welcome to the University of Kentucky!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 15, 2022) — Busy sidewalks, the sounds of the Wildcat Marching Band and laughter from students and their families is just around the corner, as the University of Kentucky welcomes more than 6,000 new students to campus for the first time. In the next few weeks,...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Free commute planning assistance is available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 15, 2022) — Figuring out how to get to, from and around the University of Kentucky’s campus can be challenging. UK Transportation Services staff can assist you in customizing your commute. Transportation Services offers free commute planning services designed to help you make the most...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Seniors Got Talent gives Kentuckians a chance to show off their skills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The only requirement in order to compete in the 3rd Annual Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent competition is that you must be 62 years young. On Thursday, The Morning Pointe Foundation gave Kentucky seniors the opportunity to showcase their talents in a competition similar to that of America’s Got Talent.
LEXINGTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a chemical accident Monday morning. Scott County Emergency Management says there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the “paint two” area of the plant. That caused a release of some sort of gas.
GEORGETOWN, KY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October

Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police warn of fake social media post circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning that a social media post circulating in the area claiming a man is “hunting” people is false. On Facebook, police say this post has been circulated in neighboring areas with the person’s photo changed each time. The post...
GEORGETOWN, KY
14powers.com

Kentucky’s Three Keys to 2022 Success

The big question going forward with the Kentucky Wildcats is what is their ceiling? They finished second in the SEC East in 2021 with a 10-3 record and a Citrus Bowl win over No. 15 Iowa. What can Mark Stoops do with his squad in 2022?. Here are the three...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky overwhelms Canadian-based Carleton: 5 things to know and postgame cheers

After an off day to enjoy what the Bahamas have to offer, the Kentucky Wildcats resumed play against Canadian college basketball powerhouse Carleton on Saturday. Carleton has more national titles than any other North American college, winning 16 of the last 19 titles and has pushed several Division 1 schools to their limit. This includes victories in years past over the Cincinnati Bearcats, Ole Miss Rebels and even a 2014 Wisconsin team that went on to make it to the Final Four.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera

WATCH | Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. WATCH | EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding. Updated: 18 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood. WATCH |...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Human remains found in Fleming Co.

Human remains have been found in Fleming County, in northeastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said the remains were found on Monday in a wooded area near Goddard, about eight miles southeast of Flemingsburg. The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, with Fleming County Coroner Winston...
FLEMING COUNTY, KY

