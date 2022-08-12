Google is getting serious. The search engine giant is starting to make a name for itself in the hardware department after shaking off its failed Nexus brand, and its building a Pixel ecosystem empire it hopes will be large enough to rival that of Apple and its iWhatevers.From its series of Pixel smartphones and the Pixelbook, to the upcoming Pixel watch and Pixel tablet, Google’s line-up is rolling out at breakneck speed, and the company’s got its sights set on the AirPods pro next.The Pixel buds pro are the newest member of the Google Pixel family, and are the company’s third pair of wireless earbuds, following the launch of the Pixel...

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO