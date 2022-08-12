ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Director receives threats in wake of Mar-a-Lago raid

By Meaghan Ellis
Salon
 3 days ago
FBI Director Christopher Wray, testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation: the January 6 Insurrection, Domestic Terrorism, and Other Threats, in Hart Building on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) recently shared details about the disturbing threats he's received since agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

On Wednesday, August 10, Christopher Wray called the threats leveled toward the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice "deplorable and dangerous."

"I'm always concerned about threats to law enforcement," Wray said during a news conference at the FBI's Omaha, Neb., office. "Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you're upset with."

Many of the threats have been made via social media platforms that typically cater to far-right extremists and Trump supporters. Per HuffPost, "reactions included the ubiquitous 'Lock and load' and calls for federal agents and even U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to be assassinated."

On the social media platform Gab, one social media user who only goes by the name Stephen said that he was "awaiting 'the call' to mount an armed revolution."

"All it takes is one call. And millions will arm up and take back this country. It will be over in less than 2 weeks," the post said.

Another posting on the same platform also said, "Let's get this started! This unelected, illegitimate regime crossed the line with their GESTAPO raid! It is long past time the lib socialist filth were cleansed from American society!"

The search Monday was reportedly to investigate whether or not he took classified documents when he departed the White House after his presidential term. The search comes amid the investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information. Earlier this year, the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration indicated that it had received a total of 15 boxes filled with White House documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Some of those documents included are said to have been classified.

Wanda Wisniewski
3d ago

it is truly sad that people have lost their ever loving minds to threaten law enforcement for doing their jobs just because it dosen't go their way

empath
2d ago

You mean the Trump appointed FBI director. ? He was doing his job, the job Trump appointed him to do. And he’s doing it very well. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

AP_001622.965ca1eb9f584d25975af976d1a3e5e6.0610
3d ago

Before MAGA criticize Chris Ray remember he was appointed by Trump. He was just doing his job. Trump is no longer the President he is just a regular citizen and must be treated as regular citizen. Nobody is above the law.

