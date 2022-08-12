Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf
Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
If you’re looking for signs of the beefed-up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
Golf.com
Patrick Reed makes bold claims about LIV Golf money, level of play
LIV golfers, Patrick Reed says, are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. And they can “hold their own” against PGA Tour players, he said. No, Reed was not shy ahead of his play at this week’s International Series Singapore event on the Asian Tour, then again, it’s not as if he would say the opposite, either. Still, his words were bold.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Rory McIlroy among notable names to miss cut at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
It’s time for the weekend in Memphis at the first playoff event of the 2021-22 campaign, however, several of the biggest names in golf have slammed the trunk of their rental cars (or, let’s be honest, courtesy cars) and are headed home early. While underdogs are thriving in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Cameron Smith, Will Zalatoris say the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard is so crowded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The blistering Memphis heat broke Saturday, as the thick humidity all but dissipated, helping the FedEx St. Jude Championship crowd swell to its largest size of the week. Likewise, so did the leaderboard. As the final pairing of Sepp Straka and J.J. Spaun walked off the...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Golf.com
Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing
When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision
Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open
TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Romania's Simona Halep fought off a late rally from Coco Gauff and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia pulled off another three-set upset as both made the semi-finals of the Canadian Open on Friday.
ESPN
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
Cameron Smith penalized two strokes for improper ball placement during Saturday's third round of FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Cameron Smith was assessed a two-stroke penalty for “improper placement of the ball” while taking relief on the fourth hole of Saturday’s third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the PGA Tour announced Sunday. With the penalty, Smith began the final round...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu takes on Serena Williams for first time at Cincinnati tournament; Rafael Nadal returns from injury
Emma Raducanu will face Serena Williams for the first time in her career after the pair were drawn to face each other in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Williams, who will turn 41 next month, indicated this week that she was planning retirement soon, stating she was 'evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me'.
BBC
U20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria progress but Ghana exit tournament
Nigeria booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with a 1-0 win over South Korea, but Ghana were eliminated after a second defeat. The Falconets' Group C game was delayed by an hour after a storm hit the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium...
Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open tuneup in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (AP) — Novak Djokovic pulled out of next week’s hard-court tournament in Cincinnati on Friday because he has not gotten any COVID-19 vaccine shots and so is not allowed to travel to the United States. That is also why Djokovic is not expected to be able to...
Coco Gauff reaches the top of the women's doubles rankings with Canadian Open victory
American teenager Coco Gauff has risen to the top of the women's doubles rankings after winning the Canadian Open title alongside compatriot Jessica Pegula.
Comments / 0