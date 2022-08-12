Read full article on original website
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
BBC
Extra training and Ronaldo saga continues
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cancelled a planned day off for his players yesterday. In addition to calling them in for additional training in the wake of their 4-0 humiliation at Brentford, in 30 degree heat, he made them run the combined 13.8km they were outrun by their hosts on Saturday.
