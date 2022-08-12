ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra training and Ronaldo saga continues

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cancelled a planned day off for his players yesterday. In addition to calling them in for additional training in the wake of their 4-0 humiliation at Brentford, in 30 degree heat, he made them run the combined 13.8km they were outrun by their hosts on Saturday.
