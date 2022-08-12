Read full article on original website
Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong
We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
Mum trying to wean toddler off dummies fuming after they get dog hooked too
A mum has unintentionally doubled her problems after her attempt to wean her toddler off dummies led to the family dog getting hooked on them too. Gemma Hill has been trying to consciously uncouple her 18-month-old daughter Bonnie Howards from her comforters for two months with zero success. The youngster...
I’m a fashion pro – the major jewelry mistake that is permanently aging you
THE appearance of your ears can be a strong indicator of age. As you get older, the earlobes tend to sag as a result of multiple factors – and constantly wearing heavy earrings is one of them. Luckily, beauty guru Cyndi Spivey has shared how to prevent your earlobes...
Genius airport hand luggage trick has people seriously divided
It's no secret that airlines can charge a lot of money when you bring extra luggage on a flight, and this has prompted some to come up with creative solutions. Now, one seemingly genius solution to this problem has been shared on TikTok, but it's left viewers completely divided. Watch below:
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Twin babies died in hot car after dad accidentally forgot to drop them at nursery
Twin babies died in a hot car after their father forgot to drop them off at nursery. Back in 2019, mum Marissa Quattrone Rodriguez was at work when she received a desperate call from her husband, who told her that their babies had died. Marrissa tells 7Life that the day...
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Mum dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight back to UK
A devoted mother died in her sleep flying back to the UK as her husband and children watched on. On 5 August, Helen Rhodes was moving back home to the UK after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. The family was excited about embarking on a 'new chapter' when...
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer speaks out following Jackson split
Olivia Frazer has spoken out for the first since announcing her split from Jackson Lonie. Watch below:. The 28-year-old Married at First Sight Australia star took to Instagram on Monday (8 August) to share a message of gratitude to her followers for sending their love and support. Dressed in what...
Auntie Oprah Pushes Stroller for First Time Ever During Garden Walk With Gale King’s Grandbaby
At 68 years old, Oprah Winfrey admits it was her first time ever pushing a baby stroller today while on a leisurely walk through her garden with BFF Gayle King’s 11-month-old grandson, Luca. In a social media post, the renowned talk show host shares a video of the outing...
People Are Sharing Their "F This Job, I Quit" Moments, And WOW, WOW, WOW
I'm fuming for these people.
Kim Kardashian Playfully Scolds Daughter North After Going Ziplining in New Video: ‘Do You Hear Me?’
Afraid of heights? Kim Kardashian playfully scolded her daughter North West after going ziplining together and having to walk across a bridge high up in the air. “Ever again. No one’s ever talking...
Silk vs. Satin Pillowcase: Which One Is Better for Your Hair?
The right deep conditioner, mask, and co-wash are important for maintaining natural hair, but just like wrapping your curls in a silk or satin turban or putting on a bonnet before bed, switching to a pillowcase made out of one of these fabrics can also help protect your hair texture.
Olivia Newton-John's daughter pays tribute to mum in emotional post
Oliva Newton-John's daughter has paid tribute to the actress after she passed away yesterday (8 August) at the age of 73 in California. Chloe Lattanzi, 38, is the child of the late Grease star and her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, and she took to Instagram to share the emotional post. She...
Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
How to buy socks that last: give the legs a stretch and look for reinforcement
Socks may be a small, sometimes invisible part of an outfit, but like a mosquito in the dark, a bad sock can be very annoying and make things extremely uncomfortable. From socks that fall down and slip beneath your heel, to those that are too rough or too thin, the result is the same: blisters and difficulty walking. It is very hard to feel composed when your socks are failing your feet.
Mum fumes after neighbour demands 3-year-old daughter to ‘be quiet’ in her own home
A mother has spoken of her anger after a neighbour told her to keep her three-year-old daughter quiet in her own home. She said her daughter had been running up and down her hallway early in the morning when the neighbour, who lives in the flat below, complained. The 'absolutely...
