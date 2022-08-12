ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Tyla

Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong

We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
HAIR CARE
Tyla

Genius airport hand luggage trick has people seriously divided

It's no secret that airlines can charge a lot of money when you bring extra luggage on a flight, and this has prompted some to come up with creative solutions. Now, one seemingly genius solution to this problem has been shared on TikTok, but it's left viewers completely divided. Watch below:
LIFESTYLE
Person
Hannah Dodd
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Style

Silk vs. Satin Pillowcase: Which One Is Better for Your Hair?

The right deep conditioner, mask, and co-wash are important for maintaining natural hair, but just like wrapping your curls in a silk or satin turban or putting on a bonnet before bed, switching to a pillowcase made out of one of these fabrics can also help protect your hair texture.
HAIR CARE
survivornet.com

Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

How to buy socks that last: give the legs a stretch and look for reinforcement

Socks may be a small, sometimes invisible part of an outfit, but like a mosquito in the dark, a bad sock can be very annoying and make things extremely uncomfortable. From socks that fall down and slip beneath your heel, to those that are too rough or too thin, the result is the same: blisters and difficulty walking. It is very hard to feel composed when your socks are failing your feet.
APPAREL
