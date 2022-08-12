Read full article on original website
Aston Martin Unveils Its Ultra-Rare DBR22
The British automaker Aston Martin has a long legacy of creating sought-after open-cockpit cars, from the DBR1 and DB3S from the 1950s to the contemporary Vantage Speedster. Now it doubles down on these super-rare offerings with the equally limited Aston Martin DBR22. Debuting at Monterey Car Week, the new DBR22...
BMW Joins Toyota to Co-Develop New Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
BMW is now looking to further its sustainability efforts by announcing a new partnership with Toyota to co-develop vehicles that use hydrogen fuel cells. According to Autoblog, the German automaker has already developed a hydrogen-powered X5 concept and will soon begin working with its Japanese partner to construct several units this year in the hopes of reaching full production and sales by as early as 2025. The latter company can provide the expertise BMW lacks for the time being, as its hydrogen-fuelled Mirai sedan has been in production for almost 10 years.
Lexus Looks Back At Ten Years Of The Spindle Grille
If a car is de-badged and even non-gearheads can easily identify what it is, that's a sign of a well-established design language and powerful brand recognition. Even a dark, shadowy silhouette of a Porsche 911 can't easily be mistaken for anything else, and it explains why the Volkswagen Golf has changed so little through the decades.
Common Knowledge Unveils Hemp-Clad Micro Home on Wheels
Social enterprise Common Knowledge has teamed up with Margent Farm to create a series of tiny homes, which are intended to offer an affordable, sustainable housing option in the wake of rising rent and mortgage costs. Collectively named “Tigín Tiny Homes”, each structure has been built around a very small...
AGLXY Celebrates the Release of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé With a Collaborative Capsule
In honor of the release of BMW‘s latest 2 Series Gran Coupé, AGLXY has partnered with the German auto brand to explore the need for speed in an all-new collaborative collection. The newest capsule give fans a chance to step out of their comfort zone to explore unchartered...
This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors
Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
Bifacial Solar Panels Generate More Electricity, But Not When You Put Them Here
The blinding glare of snow or a white sand beach is a good thing. At least it is if you're generating electricity with bifacial solar panels, two-sided panels that collect light and make electricity on both their front and back. Bifacial solar panels can produce more electricity than their conventional...
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery Cost?
Regarding luxury SUVs, Land Rover is one of the most popular car brands around, and the British automaker has made many high-quality cars. One of the best cars in Land Rover’s lineup is the 2023 Land Rover Discovery, and while it’s an expensive mid-size SUV, Land Rover has plenty of trims and options. Here’s a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery will cost.
Take a Full Look at the OkDongsik x 다다DADA多多 Capsule Collection
Delving into the world of Food & Beverage, South Korean creative collective 다다DADA多多 has now collaborated with Seoul’s Michelin Bib Gourmand recognized restaurant, OkDongsik. The duo came together to introduce “DADA DAK GOMTANG,” an expert take on traditional Korean chicken soup. Limited to 200 servings via OkDongsik’s Seogyo location, the soup features a rich, deeply flavored broth, with moist chicken and accouterments.
Cube's Hybrid One E-Bike Offers Big Miles For Budget-Minded Cyclists
Ever since manufacturers have been slapping on electric motors to bicycles, the capability of the good-old pedal machine has grown substantially. Indeed, the handy assist afforded by a few hundred watts of power has opened doors for many bike-curious folks, who were previously reluctant to get on two wheels due to doubts surrounding their cardio-vascular fortitude.
Porsche Has Turned Sally From 'Cars' Into a Real 911 Carrera GTS
Sally Carrera made her debut in Pixar‘s hit film Cars in 2006, capturing the hearts of children and petrolheads alike with her charm and wit that gave the Porsche a friendly face for us all to know. Now, Porsche has turned the character into a real object, debuting the one-off Porsche 911 “Sally Special.”
The Nike Air Max 97 "Atlantic Blue" Receives a Neon Twist
For the Air Max 97’s Silver jubilee celebration, will be re-introducing a variety of notable pairs that already have sneakerheads far and wide eager for a chance to purchase. The Japanese bullet train-inspired silhouette will also be receiving numerous playful makeovers including a Korean homage and a Koi fish rendition.
Awake NY Reconnects With ASICS for a GEL-LYTE III Collection
In September 2021, tapped Angelo Baque to helm its collaborative initiatives, and one aspect of this partnership allows the designer to create special colorways and capsules alongside his own Awake NY brand. And after working on a GEL-KAYANO Trainer 21 team-up, the duo has reconvened to produce an assortment of GEL-LYTE IIIs, all of which have been officially announced by the streetwear label.
Prodrive Introduces a $50,000 USD Racing Simulator
Prodrive has just unveiled a $50,000 USD racing simulator. Made from the highest quality materials, the simulator sees 16 layers of birch steamed into a dynamic fluid shape and finished in lacquered gloss black, and the floating monocoque is made entirely from carbon fiber. Designed by CALLUM, the Prodrive Racing...
Say Hello to the New adidas Originals NMD V3 Sneaker
Since the introduction of Adidas Originals’ forward-thinking NMD silhouette in 2015, the German sportswear trailblazer has continued to disrupt the world of sport with innovative creations that stand alone. Six years later, the Trefoil brand presents the silhouette’s third edition made for global youth with a rebellious mindset.
Arrival Gets Ready for UPS Van Production
Arrival plans to begin producing the van model this quarter, with a small number slated to be delivered to customers later in the year. The Arrival Bus and Car appear to have been shelved pending the receipt of more capital for their development and production start. Arrival is one of...
Stuntman Auctions-off Trio of Land Speed Attempt Rolex Watches
Sotheby’s is set to offer three vintage Rolex watches from the collection of a Hollywood stuntman, two of which were gifts from screen legend and Rolex Daytona namesake, Paul Newman. Stan Barrett – a boxing champion-turned-stuntman-turned-NASCAR driver – sought to become the become the first person to break the...
A True "Reverse Panda" Nike Dunk Low Is on the Way
While fans of the Dunk may feel the model has been overdone in recent years as demand has peaked, it’s hard to argue that there’s ever been a better time to grab a pair. Between the various in-house designs and collaborations Nike has released, there’s a Dunk for everyone. Now, the incredibly popular grayscale “Panda” colorway has been properly inverted with the Dunk Low “Reverse Panda.”
Hurry! The iconic Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is a whopping $170 off right now
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sure, the digital era is great and all, but there's still a lot to be said for the sound of physical media and good 'ol over-the-air radio. If you're one of those people who can’t let go of your CDs and love tuning in the FM or AM band, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for.
Startup's new stunning kite can pull energy from the sky
The novel technology is less costly and takes up less land than a wind turbine.
