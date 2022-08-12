Read full article on original website
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
The best UK cities and towns for a staycation are named by Which? York and Cambridge get top ratings... while Ipswich and Hastings are ranked bottom
The best cities and towns in the UK for a weekend staycation break or day trip have been ranked by Which?, with York the number one big city, Cambridge the highest-ranking medium-sized city, and Wells first in the small city ranking. At the other end of the table, Aberdeen is...
Liz Truss promises to deliver for the whole of Britain - claiming Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales ‘let down by nationalist and Left-wing parties’
Liz Truss will become Minister for the Union – if she wins the leadership race – as she said Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales had been ‘let down by nationalist and Left-wing parties’. Writing for The Mail on Sunday, the frontrunner in the Tory leadership contest...
BBC
Eurovision: 'Manchester and Ukraine eat, sleep and breathe music'
Manchester would be the "perfect place" for Eurovision, as both it and Ukraine "eat, sleep and breathe music", locals with links to the country have said. The city is home to one of the UK's biggest Ukrainian communities and on the shortlist to host the 2023 event. Those with links...
Time Out Global
The UK’s greenest borough is in London (it’s not where you think)
You probably know by now that Richmond and Hampstead Heath are the acknowledged greenest bits of the capital. But there’s one west London borough, which includes the districts of Hayes and Harlington, Uxbridge and West Drayton, that has won 66 Green Flag Awards, making it the greenest borough in the whole of the UK.
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation
A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
Mum dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight back to UK
A devoted mother died in her sleep flying back to the UK as her husband and children watched on. On 5 August, Helen Rhodes was moving back home to the UK after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. The family was excited about embarking on a 'new chapter' when...
U.K.・
Jeremy Clarkson ‘told to stop harvesting on farm because of fire risk’ as heatwave hits
Jeremy Clarkson claims he was told to stop harvesting at his farm because of the fire risk it posed during Britain's sweltering heatwave.The former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm called Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Mr Clarkson, 62, films his scenes for his new Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, from the site. In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday the presenter, who has in the past expressed scepticism about the climate crisis, said officials told him he had to stop harvesting because of the fire risk."F**ketty f**k. Had to stop harvesting because of, and I’m not...
Rage Against The Machine cancel UK/European tour, including Reading and Leeds festival appearances
Rage Against The Machine have called off their UK/European tour after getting "medical guidance" on frontman Zack de la Rocha's recent leg injury
BBC
Avanti West Coast: Direct trains from Shropshire to London reinstated
Direct trains between Shropshire and London are running despite plans to suspend the service. Avanti West Coast announced plans last week to halt trains from Sunday due to "severe staff shortages". But on Sunday a train ran to the English capital, although the reverse was cancelled. Services also ran on...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move
The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be...
Mum had her passport clipped in error by officials days before £4,000 Spain holiday
A MUM had her passport clipped in error by officials days before a family holiday in Spain. Bethany Clarke, 24, had sent it off to support the application for her son. It was not due to expire for six years but came back invalidated. Nail technician Bethany said: "When I...
U.K.・
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: Sadowitz hits back at venue over racism claims
Comedian Jerry Sadowitz has hit back at the Edinburgh Fringe venue which cancelled his show for "extreme racism and misogyny". The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at the festival after receiving an "unprecedented" number of complaints about the show's content. But Sadowitz said he left the venue...
More than 20 European countries will now charge UK tourists to enter
A lot of things have changed for the UK as a result of Brexit, and now Brits will be charged to enter 26 European countries. The €7 travel fee for British tourists will be introduced in countries including Spain, France, Portugal and Greece in late 2023, as Euro News reports.
Blue singer Lee Ryan apologises after airport arrest for ‘acting inappropriately’ on flight to London
Blue singer Lee Ryan has apologised to fans after “acting inappropriately” on a flight from Glasgow to London.Ryan, 39, was photographed being arrested at London City Airport last week in the aftermath of the incident.Reports claimed that he had become disruptive after staff refused to serve him alcohol on the flight.Apologising to fans on the band’s official Twitter account, the artist wrote: “A note from Lee. Over the last few days, I have had a lot of time to think about my behaviour and how it affects people around me.“As it has been well documented, I have always had...
BBC
UK heatwave: Hosepipe ban in Cornwall first in 26 years
A hosepipe ban is to start in Cornwall for the first time in 26 years amid a continuing drought. South West Water (SWW) said it had been "left with no other choice" to "protect our precious water". The ban, which includes parts of north Devon, will begin on 23 August.
