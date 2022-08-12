ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
BBC

Eurovision: 'Manchester and Ukraine eat, sleep and breathe music'

Manchester would be the "perfect place" for Eurovision, as both it and Ukraine "eat, sleep and breathe music", locals with links to the country have said. The city is home to one of the UK's biggest Ukrainian communities and on the shortlist to host the 2023 event. Those with links...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The UK’s greenest borough is in London (it’s not where you think)

You probably know by now that Richmond and Hampstead Heath are the acknowledged greenest bits of the capital. But there’s one west London borough, which includes the districts of Hayes and Harlington, Uxbridge and West Drayton, that has won 66 Green Flag Awards, making it the greenest borough in the whole of the UK.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation

A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson ‘told to stop harvesting on farm because of fire risk’ as heatwave hits

Jeremy Clarkson claims he was told to stop harvesting at his farm because of the fire risk it posed during Britain's sweltering heatwave.The former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm called Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Mr Clarkson, 62, films his scenes for his new Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, from the site. In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday the presenter, who has in the past expressed scepticism about the climate crisis, said officials told him he had to stop harvesting because of the fire risk."F**ketty f**k. Had to stop harvesting because of, and I’m not...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Avanti West Coast: Direct trains from Shropshire to London reinstated

Direct trains between Shropshire and London are running despite plans to suspend the service. Avanti West Coast announced plans last week to halt trains from Sunday due to "severe staff shortages". But on Sunday a train ran to the English capital, although the reverse was cancelled. Services also ran on...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move

The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be...
ECONOMY
BBC

Edinburgh Fringe: Sadowitz hits back at venue over racism claims

Comedian Jerry Sadowitz has hit back at the Edinburgh Fringe venue which cancelled his show for "extreme racism and misogyny". The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at the festival after receiving an "unprecedented" number of complaints about the show's content. But Sadowitz said he left the venue...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blue singer Lee Ryan apologises after airport arrest for ‘acting inappropriately’ on flight to London

Blue singer Lee Ryan has apologised to fans after “acting inappropriately” on a flight from Glasgow to London.Ryan, 39, was photographed being arrested at London City Airport last week in the aftermath of the incident.Reports claimed that he had become disruptive after staff refused to serve him alcohol on the flight.Apologising to fans on the band’s official Twitter account, the artist wrote: “A note from Lee. Over the last few days, I have had a lot of time to think about my behaviour and how it affects people around me.“As it has been well documented, I have always had...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

UK heatwave: Hosepipe ban in Cornwall first in 26 years

A hosepipe ban is to start in Cornwall for the first time in 26 years amid a continuing drought. South West Water (SWW) said it had been "left with no other choice" to "protect our precious water". The ban, which includes parts of north Devon, will begin on 23 August.
ENVIRONMENT
