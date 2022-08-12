Horror fans will be delighted to learn that THQ Nordic is now rebooting Alone In the Dark for current-gen consoles and PC. The original game was first released all the way back in 1992 and THQ Nordic hopes to retain the core of its experience by bringing players back into the New Orleans of the 1920s, with the infamous Derceto Manor serving as the main setting once again for the title.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO