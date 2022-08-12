For being the most abundant element in the universe, hydrogen sure gets a bad rap. H2 powertrains have been on the cusp of breaking through seemingly forever, but the explosive growth of battery electric vehicles has continued to relegate hydrogen power to the backburner. Hydrogen’s latest rebuttal against the dominant paradigm comes in the form of a partnership between two carmaking juggernauts: BMW and Toyota. Like virtually every other carmaker on the planet, the two have tried their hand at hydrogen before—from BMW’s curious V-12-equipped Hydrogen 7, to Toyota’s remarkably normal, fuel cell-powered Mirai. BMW has been defending hydrogen for years, while...

CARS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO