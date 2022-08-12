Read full article on original website
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
Digital Trends
CyberOne robot is Xiaomi’s answer to Tesla Bot
Xiaomi this week introduced CyberOne, a humanoid robot that looks set to take on Tesla Bot. Tipping the scales at a hefty 52 kg and standing 1.77 meters tall, CyberOne showed up stage alongside Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun at an event in Beijing on Thursday, August 11. I was both...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Phone Arena
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 officially launches - is this the Galaxy Z Fold 4 killer?
August truly is the month of foldables. In the span of 3 days, we have seen no fewer than 3 prominent foldable smartphones being revealed - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Moto Razr 2022. And while the Flip 4 and Razr 2022...
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Nature.com
Humanoid robot passes for human in joint task experiment
Researchers can add 'humanness’ to machines by modulating the variability of their behaviour. You have full access to this article via your institution. Variability is one of the fundamental features of human behavior. Researchers believe that it could be the result of evolution because it makes us more unpredictable and less vulnerable to predators.
CNBC
Meet BRILLO, the bartending robot that can make small talk
Your favorite bartender is likely someone who can expertly mix your favorite drink while serving up a side of friendly banter. It's an experience that's difficult to top, but a group of scientists at an Italian university have tried to do just that, with a twist: Their ultimate bartender is a machine.
Vivo Y35 Android smartphone launched
Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y35 and the handset comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution. The display also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor. The Vivo...
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious rival with Xiaomi's new foldable
We’re in a bafflingly busy period for foldable phones, as less than a day ago Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which were followed up today by the Motorola Razr 2022, and now Xiaomi’s joining the party. The company has just...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G62 refresh with a change of silicon launches via Flipkart in India
Motorola, having now completed its bumper flagship product event in China, has now turned its attention to the more affordable Moto G62 for the Indian market. However, it is not the handset based on the Snapdragon 480+ SoC released earlier in 2022. This new version is powered by the 695 instead for "true", 12-band 5G connectivity.
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
BMW and Toyota Are Teaming Up on a New Hydrogen-Powered SUV
For being the most abundant element in the universe, hydrogen sure gets a bad rap. H2 powertrains have been on the cusp of breaking through seemingly forever, but the explosive growth of battery electric vehicles has continued to relegate hydrogen power to the backburner. Hydrogen’s latest rebuttal against the dominant paradigm comes in the form of a partnership between two carmaking juggernauts: BMW and Toyota. Like virtually every other carmaker on the planet, the two have tried their hand at hydrogen before—from BMW’s curious V-12-equipped Hydrogen 7, to Toyota’s remarkably normal, fuel cell-powered Mirai. BMW has been defending hydrogen for years, while...
Motorola Razr 2022 gets official
Motorola has unveiled its latest folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2022. The announcement comes the day after Samsung unveiled its new folding smartphones. The Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable AOLEd display which comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The exact display resolution has not been announced, it is expected to be FHD+.
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 wants to steal some of that foldable phone limelight
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was just announced, and it's drawing a lot of attention right now with flagship specs, improved cameras, and a steep price. Plus, we just saw the new Motorola Razr 2022, so it has been a busy week full of foldable phone announcements. Xiaomi doesn't want all the attention to go to Samsung and Motorola, though. The Chinese giant has introduced its all-new foldable phone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.
These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch
Love your luxury mechanical watch but wish it had some tech-forward features? Maybe you’d like quick access to boarding passes and navigation features for your yacht or plane. Well, the luxury smartwatches below are pretty fancy, merging design and cutting-edge tech. They’re so cool that you won’t even miss your traditional timepiece.
Android 13 is now rolling out to Google Pixel phones
Following months of beta releases, Google has finally begun rolling out the stable version of Android 13 on Pixel phones.
TechRadar
How to delete apps from a Samsung phone
Deleting apps from a Samsung phone is a breeze. In fact, there are several different ways to do this, and they’re all very quick and simple. We’ve detailed all the options below, starting with the simplest solution – so start there, as it’s the best approach in most cases.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and 5 Pro pricing revealed for the Indian market
The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series has arrived as some of the latest players in the health-focused smartwatch arena. Then again, they command prices that can push the US$500 mark for the potential of greatly improved specs and considerable re-designs, particularly in the top-end 5 Pro models. Oddly, Samsung neglected to...
Digital Trends
Oppo’s latest Apple Watch clone has an important spec under the hood
Oppo has just announced its promised duo of smartwatches featuring Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip — the first wearables to adopt the new platform since Qualcomm announced it last month. Contents. The new Oppo Watch models build on last year’s Oppo Watch 2. However, neither is...
