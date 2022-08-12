Letter to the editor: Longtime Cleveland Browns fan ashamed of team

I've been a faithful Cleveland Browns fan since I was old enough to remember the sport of football. The Paul Brown years included.

This is the first year I'm actually ashamed to be a fan.

I'm storing all of my hats, shirts and memorabilia until this "fiasco" is over and done with. I just don't feel right rooting for a team that has questionable morals. I'm not a prude … but, I've suffered enough with the good, bad and now the ugly.

Harry Krichbaum, Canton Township