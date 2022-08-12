ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Grace Moore Speck

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Mrs. Grace Moore Speck, age 93 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Quality Care.

Born July 16, 1929, in Polk County, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late James and Arpha Ross Moore.

She was a telephone operator for Southern Bell and was a homemaker. She was saved as a teenager and was an active member of Fairview Church. She was a living example of a “Proverbs 31” woman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty five years, Hubert H. Speck on May 15, 2005; and brothers, James Mural Moore, Paul Ross Moore, Carl Moore and Doyle Moore.

She is survived by four children: Jennifer (Eddie) Long, Rebecca (Brian) Valentine, Peggy (Kenny) Clark, and Jim (Nancy) Speck; 8 grandchildren: Lisa (Blake) Morris, Kelly (Cassie) Speck, Brody Speck, Bobby Valentine, John Valentine, Wesley (Juliet) Taylor, Jamie (Mackey) Brownlee, and Dillon (Amy) Long; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Grace Moore Speck will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Pastor Brandt Waggoner and Jason Ligon officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Saturday 10 AM until service.

Pallbearers: John Valentine, Kelly Speck, Brody Speck, Dillon Long, Blake Morris, Wesley Taylor, Brian Valentine, and Kenny Clark.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or to the Phoebe Ministry.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

