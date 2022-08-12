Read full article on original website
Luis Domínguez Becomes First Spanish Man Under 49 Seconds in 100-Meter Free
LCM (50m) In the prelims of the men’s 100 freestyle on Day 2 of the 2022 European Championships, Luis Domínguez rocketed to a 48.98. With that swim, he set a Spanish national record, lowering the mark under 49 seconds for the first time. The old record stood at 49.07, set by Sergio De Celis in August 2021 at the Spanish Summer Championships.
