Brooklyn, NY

4 cops injured after police vehicles collide in Brooklyn

By Larry Celona, David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Four cops were injured after two police vehicles collided with each other rushing to the same job in Brooklyn Thursday night, authorities and police sources said.

The crash involved a marked and unmarked vehicle at the intersection of East 24th Street and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay around 9:40 p.m., police said.

Officers were responding to reports of shots fired along Nostrand Avenue, the NYPD said.

After the two vehicles collided, one of them careened into the fence of a home, police said.

Officers were seen being wheeled to ambulances on stretchers on the way to the hospital. The injuries were minor, police and sources said.

The front bumper of the marked NYPD police cruiser was mangled and the unmarked car had considerable damage on the driver’s side.

Though an officer was taken away in a stretcher, the injuries were minor, police and sources said.
Gregory P. Mango
The police vehicles were in-rout to a call when they collided with each other.
Gregory P. Mango
The unmarked police car that was involved in the crash.
Gregory P. Mango

Sources said there was no indication shots were fired at the job they were responding to.

