Daily Mail

Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo: Dusan Vlahovic nets a brace and Angel Di Maria scores on his debut as Massimiliano Allegri's side make a blistering start to their Serie A campaign

Juventus made the perfect start to the Serie A season as they cruised to a comfortable win against Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium on Monday. Massimiliano Allegri's side finished a disappointing fourth last term, but will be expecting much better this time around. Debutant Angel Di Maria put the hosts in front in the 26th minute, before Dusan Vlahovic doubled Juventus' lead from the penalty spot two minutes before the interval.
90min

Greg Vanney compares LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig signing to Sebastian Giovinco

Head coach Greg Vanney has compared the LA Galaxy's 'long shot' approach in signing Riqui Puig to how Toronto FC acquired Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco from Juventus in 2015. Barcelona product Puig arrived in California last weekend, signing on a free transfer through the end of 2025 using Targeted Allocation...
Sports
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

