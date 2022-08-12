Read full article on original website
Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo: Dusan Vlahovic nets a brace and Angel Di Maria scores on his debut as Massimiliano Allegri's side make a blistering start to their Serie A campaign
Juventus made the perfect start to the Serie A season as they cruised to a comfortable win against Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium on Monday. Massimiliano Allegri's side finished a disappointing fourth last term, but will be expecting much better this time around. Debutant Angel Di Maria put the hosts in front in the 26th minute, before Dusan Vlahovic doubled Juventus' lead from the penalty spot two minutes before the interval.
