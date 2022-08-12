Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
The windshield is bigger than the rearview: Lessons from church camp
We pulled into Riverview Bible Camp near Cusick, about an hour north of Spokane, with wild, windblown hair and sweat glistening on our skin from the four-hour bus ride without air conditioning. We were excited to jump off the bus and start our newest adventure as the West Valley Church of the Nazarene youth group.
