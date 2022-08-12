Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Ex-Yakima commissioner candidate sentenced for Jan. 6 role
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A former candidate for Yakima County commissioner has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation for her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Lisa Homer, 50, pleaded guilty this week to one count of illegally demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol, a misdemeanor, KIMA-TV reported. As...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Proposal would keep worker heat protections in place all year in Washington
Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Heritage proudly supports Ichiskin language, too
To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic for the articles celebrating Dr. Virginia Beavert’s work in revitalizing the Ichiskin language at the Northwest Indian Language Institute in Oregon. As a university that is located within the Yakama Nation, Heritage University recognizes Dr. Beavert’s birthday every year and we value her contributions.
Yakima Herald Republic
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Memorial, MultiCare officials extend timeline for merger discussions
Discussions about the potential merger of Yakima Valley Memorial hospital with the MultiCare Health System are continuing longer than originally estimated. A statement issued Friday by Lori Meyers, external communications director with Tacoma-based MultiCare, said officials with the two health care providers continue to consider the merger. “MultiCare Health System...
Tri-Cities losing the doctor who brought it through the COVID pandemic
Those who work with her said she “exudes compassion.”
8-year-old Yakima girl wants to use lemonade stand profits to help the homeless
YAKIMA, Wash. — More than 100 kids are bringing their own unique spin on a classic summer drink to SOZO Sports Complex on Saturday as part of the Lemonade Day festival for young entrepreneurs. One of those proud young business owners, 8-year-old Elleanna Modest, is hoping to raise enough...
Yakima Herald Republic
Coroner: Toppenish man's death at tribal jail a suicide
A 39-year-old Toppenish man killed himself at the Yakama Nation jail earlier this month. John Bill was found unresponsive in a cell and was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to revive him failed, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. An autopsy deemed Bills’ death a suicide by hanging....
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley news in review
The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge. Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars....
Yakima Herald Republic
Shooter in Barge-Chestnut drive-by that paralyzed man pleads guilty to assault
The man accused of shooting a Barge-Chestnut man in the back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Jose Angel Ortega entered the plea in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. In return, prosecutors will drop a drive-by shooting charge, while recommending that Ortega serve a 10-year prison sentence. The...
Sentencing Set for Yakima School Shooter After Guilty Plea
A planned juvenile court trial for a school shooter in Yakima won't happen after the 15-year-old suspect plead guilty this week to a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the March 15 shooting at Eisenhower High School. Jessy James Lee Krikorian Jr. also plead guilty in Yakima County Juvenile Court to two counts of second-degree assault.
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Judgments – August 2022
The state can file lawsuits against people or businesses that do not pay taxes, resulting in a judgment against property that person or business owns. Judgments are filed in Benton and Franklin Superior Court. The following is from the Franklin County Superior Court Clerk’s Office. Alcaraz Concrete Corporation, unpaid...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish woman indicted on federal drug charges
YAKIMA – A 34-year-old Toppenish woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury on three drug charges, the U.S. District Attorney’s office said Thursday. Susen Ann Gorst has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, said a news release from the office.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Count Sheriff's K9 captures a rape suspect
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Yakima County Sheriff's Office shared Sunday evening that K9 Zuza helped capture a rape suspect. Member from Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force Team were attempting to locate a male with a felony warrant for 1st degree rape (armed with a firearm) and unlawful imprisonment. The male was located on 2000 block of Evans Rd.
Yakima Herald Republic
Things have changed in Tieton, a small town that brings together agriculture, artists and families
From a bench in Tieton City Park, John Kobli had a 360-degree view of the town square that holds a million memories. A lifelong resident of Tieton, the 71-year-old could point to any spot in the area and recall what used to be there. That orange barn-like structure that now...
yaktrinews.com
Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms
TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Births: Aug. 14, 2022
Gonzalez — To Tahis Gonzalez Jarquin and David Largaespada Vargas of Yakima, a daughter, Hannah Valentina Largaespada Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:08 a.m. on July 27, 2022. De La Cruz — To LaCrissa Marie Lewis-Strong and Bernabe De La Cruz of Wapato, a daughter, Melody Star De...
More Roundabouts Planned for Lower Yakima Valley
Most people don't mind them. Some hate them but more are on the way in the lower valley. They're called roundabouts and the Yakama Nation Tribal Council has signed a resolution for the Washington State Department of Transportation to move forward with building four more roundabouts along US 97 and State Route 22 from Lateral A to State Route 223.
